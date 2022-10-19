This May Be the Biggest ‘Minecraft’ Build of All Time

Earlier this month, ChrisDaChow decided to do the impossible and create the universe. Not just our solar system or the Milky Way Galaxy, but the known universe. Any semi-familiar with the wider Minecraft community (especially those that utilize creative mode) knows that expansive and creative builds are part of the game. However, this might just be the biggest project undertaken by a single builder in Minecraft history.

Chris began with creating the Earth, which took three days, and it only got harder as he started to build. One of the first major elements he built (outside of The Milky Way) is the structure depicted in the famous 1995 image known as The Pillar of Creation. You can see it about 12 seconds into the video. Roughly 6,500 light years away, image sows gas and dust in the region of Eagle Nebula, ejecting new stars.

The image that Chris used (the most famous and the first image ever) is really over 30 images composited together. Unfortunately for Chris, this image got a lot clearer just three weeks later as NASA‘s James Webb Telescope released an updated, clearer image. When NASA initially took this image, there were able to map out the stars of the universe, meaning this newer image will result in a more accurate count. That doesn’t make Chris’ rendition any less impressive.

Chris documented the whole journey in a must-watch video uploaded to his YouTube (and shared to Patreon) entitled How I Built the Entire Universe in Minecraft. The one question he didn’t answer between the video and the description was what his PC specs. Even though Minecraft is relatively low-impact at its core, this project was certainly not.

