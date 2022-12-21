This Is the ‘Goonies’ Reunion We Needed

There are some movies you see as a kid and just love with your whole heart, no matter what. For me, that’s The Goonies. It fed my sense of adventure, and really helped so many of us find the joy in movies that still carries us to theaters today. The Goonies has also been in a lot of conversations recently because of Ke Huy Quan’s return to acting in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan is getting a lot of awards buzz for his work as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He was recently honored at the Unforgettable Gala, which “celebrates the achievements of the Asian and Pacific Islander community in entertainment.” Quan was given the “Actor In Film” award which, according to Character Media’s Instagram, “celebrates a notable performance in a feature-length film.” The announcement goes on to read:

“Actor @KeHuyQuan, known for his work in #TheGoonies and #IndianaJones, makes his triumphant return to Hollywood in @EverythingEverywhereMovie. His stunning performance as the many iterations of Waymond Wang reminds us all to be kind and have hope, even in a universe where nothing makes sense.”

All of this is to preface the incredibly emotional reveal of who gave Quan the award at the gala. I’m used to seeing cast members from The Goonies in movies and shows doing their own thing, but when we get a mini-reunion, it’s a great one! Goonies stars Sean Astin and Jeff Cohen presented Quan with the award. Yes, Chunk and Mikey gave Data an award in 2022 and I’m crying about it.

The image was shared by Quan on his Instagram page, and at first, I liked it simply because Quan was being awarded. But then I saw Astin and realized the other person in the photo was Cohen, and I started to cry. This image clearly means a lot to the three of them, but it also means a lot to fans who still find comfort in The Goonies.

GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE

If there is an option to watch The Goonies, I’m going to take it. If there’s not an option but I can find a way to watch The Goonies, I’m going to take it. It is just one of those movies that I never tire of watching. It took me being an adult to realize that Josh Brolin was Brand, and it’s wonderful seeing all these actors I’ve come to know and love playing roles in this movie I’ve adored since I was a kid.

It’s a gift that keeps on giving. And if you haven’t watched it yet and you’re an adult, you may have missed your chance—it is one of those rare movies that seems to work best when you’re a kid. But hey, who knows, maybe you can embrace the magic of The Goonies and it’ll make you want to go on an adventure to find One Eyed Willy’s treasure.

If not, at least you know why this picture Ke Huy Quan shared of himself with Sean Astin and Jeff Cohen is so emotional (and something that I will have framed in my home at some point).

