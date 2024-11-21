‘This is the dream team? Really?’: Democrats ruthlessly tear into Trump’s cabinet picks

The Mon-stars have assembled, 90’s babies. Like a cartoonishly evil sports team straight out of Space Jam, Trump’s Cabinet picks have crawled from the political wood work. Democrats are not impressed.

‘This is the dream team? Really?” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said on the House floor speaking about Trump’s Cabinet nominees. He called Trump’s picks, which include an accused sex offender and an unwitting Russian propaganda parrot, “beyond insane”.

“Insane” is an understatement. The Evil MVP of the Trump Regime Dream Team is none other than Florida Rep Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation from a House committee for allegations of sex trafficking and the sexual assault of a 17 year old girl. Gaetz was formerly investigated by the Department of Justice, a Department that he is now slated to lead as Trump’s pick for Attorney General. The irony was not lost on McGovern. “Someone who is credibly accused of having sex with an underage girl?” he said of Gaetz’ nomination, flabbergasted. Believe me, Jim. We’re just as appalled.

As for the potential Russian propaganda artist, that dubious honor belongs to Tulsi Gabbard, who was picked by Trump to be the Director of National Intelligence. This is troubling, considering Gabbard hardly has any Personal Intelligence herself. She received heavy criticism after posting a video on social media about the “undeniable fact” that U.S. made “bio labs” were operating out of the Ukraine. In reality, Gabbard was spreading disinformation created by the Kremlin itself. Then-Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. called Gabbard’s remarks “traitorous.”

The horrors persist. McGovern next blasted a Trump pick who “says that tap water turns kids gay.” Who could possibly be batshit enough to think that? None other than Mr. Brain Worm himself: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump’s pick for the leader of the Department of Health and Human Services, RFK has argued that chemicals in American tap water contain “endocrine disruptors” that could potentially turn children gay or transgender, claiming that such chemicals have caused frogs to change sex. Humans, RFK will certainly be shocked to learn, are not amphibians and while environmental factors can cause frogs to switch biological sexes, humans don’t have that herpetological luxury.

But surely it can’t get any worse, can it? It can. Turns out that one sexual predator isn’t enough for the dream team roster, Trump picked another. Pete Hesgeth, Trump’s choice for the leader of the Defense Department, was investigated for sexual assault in 2017. According to his lawyer, Hesgeth paid his accuser off in order to protect his political career.“Someone who paid hush money to cover up a sexual assault accusation, you know, to lead our military,” McGovern seethed “he’s picked because Donald Trump likes him on Fox News?”

McGovern wrapped up his statements saying that Trump’s choice of Cabinet “would be funny if it weren’t so sad,” praying that that the Senate “has a backbone” and puts the Trump nominees through a “thorough confirmation process.” I hope so too, but considering that the Senate is currently controlled by a Republican majority, it’s likely that Trump’s nightmarish dream team will be able to waltz right through the White House door.

