This holiday season belonged to Sebastian Stan and his spilled groceries

It’s bad enough when things happen and you’re embarrassed by them. But image those moments happening when you’re a celebrity. It’d be upsetting if someone saw but now the entire internet is looking at images of Sebastian Stan’s upsetting grocery store trip.

Over the holiday, Sebastian Stan went to the grocery store. That in itself isn’t exciting but then he took his groceries to the car and there just happened to be multiple cameras on him. Which has now meant that Stan dropping a bag of groceries is now all people can talk about. Honestly, I get it though. It is funny and also who hasn’t been there?

Stan was at the store with girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis, and the handle on the grocery bag broke off, tumbling their food to the ground. One was a container of some kind of stew or sauce and it ended up all over the concrete.

THE TIMELINE OF EVENTS IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/jVfhrIbaqX — em ? (@wintersbxcky) December 25, 2024

What is hilarious is that since, everyone has been sharing the images repeatedly. Which, to be fair, last year, we were all talking about the rumor that Paul Mescal would run away from women in parks. This year, it is all about the soup/stew/liquid that Sebastian Stan dropped on the ground.

last christmas had paul mescal running away from hook ups this christmas has sebastian stan dropping his shopping pic.twitter.com/KCka7QVQkS — chloe (@chl0ejf) December 25, 2024

What I think is funny about this is that every single part of the situation was captured. There is a video of Stan walking to the car and pushing the cart there. There are also pictures of another angle of the car as well and it really is a 360 view of the situation. We got to see every disappointing shot.

And the entire video is honestly really good.

Sebastian Stan ??? pic.twitter.com/23fEIkM7MQ — Just a Girl ? (@sometenderlove) December 25, 2024

Honestly, the amount of angles that exist of this is hilarious. I do love how everyone finds it relatable at the same time but I am sorry that Sebastian Stan will now have to see him dropping groceries for the rest of time.

