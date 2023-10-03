This Halloween Decoration Has Everyone on TikTok in a Chokehold

Target

Step aside, Home Depot Skeleton. Out of the way, enormous crab. There’s a new lawn decoration on the block that has all the girlies talking. “I am not a jack-o’-lantern! My name is Lewis,” a new Target decoration tells the listener, followed by a sinister “hehehe.” Naturally, TikTok (myself included) is obsessed. It hasn’t even been trending for a week and already my For You Page has been infiltrated by the eight-foot character.

At $180, the Jack — sorry, Lewis — o’-lantern is sold by Hyde & Eek! (via Target) and is called ‘8’ Light and Sound Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul.’ There is no mention of his name being Lewis anywhere, not even the description, which reads, “This tall Halloween decoration features an orange jack-o’-lantern ghoul dressed in a tattered hooded robe that lets out spooky sounds as the face lights up. Display it next to your graveyard scene in your backyard or place it anywhere on your front porch to welcome trick-or-treaters.”

Of course, Gen Z being Gen Z, fan edits and art have been made in his honor, and he has become somewhat of a TikTok celebrity. Someone even suggested Lewis for a Halloween costume.

"I am not a jack-o-lantern.

My name…is Lewis. ?

He he he." pic.twitter.com/o4GoEO3mUS — Manen Lyset (@manen_lyset) October 3, 2023

People are confused about the name Lewis and want to know who his voice actor is. He also has other catchphrases, such as the pun-filled “I’m so happy you could carve out the time to come out tonight” which, of course, is followed by his iconic laughter.

But people are now angry as he has been “silenced” in some stores, with Lewis having no “Try me’ button to press. Which is sort of fair, when you think about how many people must be pushing it every single day.

If you want to buy Lewis then you might have to wait a while, as the decoration is currently out of stock on the Target website. However, that’s not really the biggest issue for those outside of the U.S. who, like me, would kill for a Lewis decoration, as it’s a Target exclusive. He is currently going on eBay for over $200.

Despite him only having a few phrases and the TikToks being pretty much identical, I will never scroll past a Lewis video without watching it. I’m not even a Halloween girly (Christmas reigns supreme) but the joy this decoration gives me is unmatched.

(featured image: screenshot/Target)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]