Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is the Mascot of 2020

October has finally arrived, which means 31 days of full-tilt Halloween madness. And not even multiple crises can distract holiday enthusiasts from making costumes, decorating their homes, and infusing every possible object with pumpkin spice. And now, Home Depot has laid down the gauntlet for Halloween diehards everywhere with their latest lawn decoration: a 12-foot tall skeleton.

According to the Home Depot website, “This Giant-Sized Skeleton is the statement piece for your Halloween scene. LCD realistic eyes appear to move and blink as it activates. Comes with durable metal frame and ground stakes for stability.” The site says the skeleton is for indoor and outdoor use, although I don’t recommend driving ground stakes into your carpet.

This skeleton has captured the hearts and imaginations of everyone on the internet after going viral, sporting over 100 5-star reviews on Home Depot’s website, and is currently sold out online and in most stores. And it’s easy to see why: this over-the-top memento mori is the perfect mascot for 2020. Because what else could sum up this grim, depressing, relentless year like a 12′ specter of death propped up beside your garage?

Nothing, that’s what. The skeleton has quickly become a meme sensation that is sweeping the country, and we are all powerless to resist. Are we not all this Home Depot skeleton, dragging our giant tired bones through this endless damn year, worn down by the ceaseless abuses unleashed upon us? Can you put a price to see your lived experience reflected wholly within the animated LCD eyeballs of this tribute to 2020? Turn’s out you can, and it’s $299 dollars.

So who else is getting the 12 foot skeleton from Home Depot? pic.twitter.com/bUNsiqXjbK — jamie (@gnuman1979) September 26, 2020

help I can’t stop using the home depot AR tool to see what the 12 foot skeleton would look like in my apartment pic.twitter.com/gDZTL5MyTw — quoth the RAEven🎃 (@PAYOLETTER) October 1, 2020

What if we kissed under the home depot giant skeleton? 👉🏼👈🏼🥺 pic.twitter.com/vcDa4UualT — Rob Parra (@rob_parra3) September 27, 2020

buying two 12ft Home Depot skeletons so I can make them do this pic.twitter.com/cCTqp9arst — I hope this is satire… (@sablaah) September 28, 2020

is the home depot skeleton hot or is he just 12 feet tall — bettina makalintal (@bettinamak) September 30, 2020

girls don’t want a boyfriend, they want the 12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes from Home Depot pic.twitter.com/BkaSXcAKrH — lulu 🦇 – drawing hiatus (@lulusdoodles) September 25, 2020

everyone my age is getting married and I’m looking at making monthly payments on the Home Depot 12ft skeleton — mp (@marypayne_) September 26, 2020

I want the 12 foot Home Depot skeleton, not just for the month it would stand in my front yard, but for the 11 months it would sit in my basement. Waiting. pic.twitter.com/064xlNSVgK — so long, marianne (@HashtagEmay) September 28, 2020

Choose your fighter: Home Depot skeleton or Yokohama Gundam. pic.twitter.com/Tqf2gsbAqv — capsulebunny (@capsulebutt) September 26, 2020

Welcome to The Bone Depot. 🌱 Inspired by the 12-foot tall Home Depot #skeleton #Halloween pic.twitter.com/QhfWTPx9zg — Rox 🎃👻 (@shardsofblue) September 23, 2020

And if you don’t have the space/money/willing roommate to accommodate the giant skeleton, you can at least keep the fantasy alive thanks to Home Depot’s AR tool which allows you to visualize your spooky fantasy. How will Home Depot top this in 2021?

Got the even bigger Home Depot skeleton so it can watch over the neighborhood!!! pic.twitter.com/qekZoR9XGE — Heeeres Johnny Berchtold 🎃🔪 (@JohnnyBerchtold) September 25, 2020

(featured image: screencap/Home Depot)

