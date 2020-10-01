comScore

Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is the Mascot of 2020

For only $299 you too can experience giant lurking death outside your home!

By Chelsea SteinerOct 1st, 2020, 5:03 pm

October has finally arrived, which means 31 days of full-tilt Halloween madness. And not even multiple crises can distract holiday enthusiasts from making costumes, decorating their homes, and infusing every possible object with pumpkin spice. And now, Home Depot has laid down the gauntlet for Halloween diehards everywhere with their latest lawn decoration: a 12-foot tall skeleton.

According to the Home Depot website, “This Giant-Sized Skeleton is the statement piece for your Halloween scene. LCD realistic eyes appear to move and blink as it activates. Comes with durable metal frame and ground stakes for stability.” The site says the skeleton is for indoor and outdoor use, although I don’t recommend driving ground stakes into your carpet.

This skeleton has captured the hearts and imaginations of everyone on the internet after going viral, sporting over 100 5-star reviews on Home Depot’s website, and is currently sold out online and in most stores. And it’s easy to see why: this over-the-top memento mori is the perfect mascot for 2020. Because what else could sum up this grim, depressing, relentless year like a 12′ specter of death propped up beside your garage?

Nothing, that’s what. The skeleton has quickly become a meme sensation that is sweeping the country, and we are all powerless to resist. Are we not all this Home Depot skeleton, dragging our giant tired bones through this endless damn year, worn down by the ceaseless abuses unleashed upon us? Can you put a price to see your lived experience reflected wholly within the animated LCD eyeballs of this tribute to 2020? Turn’s out you can, and it’s $299 dollars.

And if you don’t have the space/money/willing roommate to accommodate the giant skeleton, you can at least keep the fantasy alive thanks to Home Depot’s AR tool which allows you to visualize your spooky fantasy. How will Home Depot top this in 2021?

