This ‘Foundation’ Character is the Demisexual Icon I’ve Been Waiting For

This article contains minor spoilers for Foundation season 2, episode 4.

Season 2 of Foundation, the science fiction epic based on the book series by Isaac Asimov, is even better than season 1, bringing the world of Hari Seldon (Jared Harris)’s psychohistory to life. One new character in season 2, Brother Constant (Isabella Laughland), has emerged as one of the funniest and most relatable figures in the series—especially in one poignant moment in episode 4.

Constant is a young monk in the Church of the Galactic Spirit, the religion that has formed in Seldon’s budding civilization on Terminus. Together with Poly Verisof (Kulvinder Ghir), whom we first met as a young boy in season 1, Constant travels the galaxy preaching Seldon’s gospel—and performing magic acts to get people on board. In episode 4, Constant brings the reluctant Hober Mallow (Dimitri Leonidas) back to Terminus after his name appears on the vault. Constant and Hober immediately hit it off as they visit Hari Seldon’s holographic consciousness to learn about the next stage of his plan.

Constant is a thoroughly funny, lovable character. After Hober comes out of his private meeting with Hari, Constant tricks him into briefly thinking that he’s been in the vault for three years, and then that her real name is Wenus. She’s the queen of deadpan gags.

But just before Hober leaves, Constant confesses that she has a crush on him, and admits that she was hoping they might hook up. She’s crestfallen when Hober doesn’t feel the same way. “I’m not attracted to many people,” she admits, also revealing that he would have been her first sexual partner. If they’d gotten together, it would have been more than just a bit of fun—it would have been something really special.

I’m demisexual, meaning that I don’t feel attracted to people unless I develop a strong relationship with them first. So when I watched Constant reveal that she’s a woman of “small opportunities and particular likes,” I found her predicament very relatable.

When you’re on the ace spectrum, feeling attracted to someone isn’t an everyday experience. It’s a signifier of a deeper connection that may not come along very often. That makes rejection even more disappointing, since it’s not like you have a thousand other options lined up. (I know allosexual people can experience the same kind of disappointment. I’m just saying that this is one way it can manifest for demi folks.)

I don’t know if the writers of Foundation had demisexuality in mind when they wrote Constant’s character. I also suspect that demisexuality is much more common than we think, which means that it might manifest without people necessarily knowing there’s a name for it. Whatever was going on in behind the scenes, though, I loved seeing this aspect of Constant’s character. She makes an already good series even better.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]