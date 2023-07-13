You’ll Love ‘Foundation’ Season 2—Even if You Didn’t Go For Season 1

Season 1 of Foundation, Apple TV+’s adaptation of the classic sci fi series by Isaac Asimov, gave us a story that stretched the limits of space and time. However, as gorgeous as the series was, some critics took issue with its ponderous, sometimes grim tone. After all, it’s hard to be cheerful when an empire is collapsing around you.

Showrunner David S. Goyer clearly read the notes. Season 2 keeps the same epic scale of season 1, but infuses the story with more warmth, humanity, and humor.

Season 1 left off after the first crisis in the empire’s fall, predicted by the late Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). Season 2 picks up over a hundred years later, with Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) waking from cryosleep to find that she’s arrived on her home planet of Synnax. Gaal soon meets up with her biological daughter, Salvor Harden (Leah Harvey)—who, thanks to the weirdness of spacefaring, is older than her. Meanwhile, the Foundation on Terminus has evolved into a full-fledged religion with Hari as its prophet. Back on the empire’s capital planet of Trantor, the latest incarnation of Brother Day (Lee Pace) has decided to break with the genetic dynasty’s tradition and produce a new heir the old fashioned way, entering into an engagement with the shrewd and savvy Queen Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith) of Cloud Dominion.

Season 2 keeps all the elements that worked in season 1. The empire’s jump ships mean that the narrative can hop from one edge of the galaxy to the other—but the limits of their technology still render space a mysterious, dangerous frontier. The time scale of season 2 is awe-inspiring, too, with entire civilizations having risen, evolved, and fallen as the characters skipped through history after season 1, trying to avert disaster.

The series also poses interesting questions of personhood and consciousness. In season 1, Hari’s consciousness split in two, with one half going into the vault on Terminus, and another waiting for Gaal in the hopes of establishing a second Foundation. Like the three Cleons, these different facets of the same being don’t always get along with each other. We also learn some of Lady Demerzel (Laura Birn)’s eons-long history as a robot, and her struggle to carve out a life for herself in a civilization determined to enslave her.

What makes season 2 so good, though, are the characters. There are the multiple Haris, by turns calm, disheveled, callous, and deeply empathetic. Pace is magnetic as the tempestuous Brother Day. Gaal and Salvor, unfortunately, don’t have as much space to shine as they did last season, even though an entire plotline is devoted to them. However, their dynamic is a strange and fascinating cross between mother and daughter and comrades in arms, and it’s a pleasure to watch. New cast member Dimitri Leonidas is a delight as Hober Mallow, a rakish thief who finds himself drafted into the Foundation’s plans.

As great as these cast members are, though, the MVP of season 2 is Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a young cleric in the Foundation’s Church of the Galactic Spirit. Sly, optimistic, and with an irrepressible spirit, Constant carries every scene she’s in with her humor and charisma. I don’t know if I rooted for any other character as fervently as I rooted for her.

Speaking of humor—I never thought I’d say this at the end of season 1, but Foundation is really funny. I laughed out loud at times. The humor doesn’t detract from the show’s gravity, though. Instead, it makes the world of Foundation feel more real and lived-in. Even with the story’s mind-bending scale, the show’s beating heart is its characters, and in this respect, season 2 is pitch perfect.

Of course, the season has its problems. Like season 1—and like so much TV these days—Foundation season 2 is just too damn long. 10 hours is a lot of TV, and very few stories justify all that screen time. The length makes me long for episodic TV, or at least shorter episodes.

Still, Foundation season 2 is smart, moving, and a ton of fun. Season 3 can’t come fast enough.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]