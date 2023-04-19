This Eagle Incubated a Rock and Is Now Dad of the Year

Murphy the bald eagle started his rise to fame when someone Tweeted out a funny photo she’d seen at a local bird sanctuary.

losing it ?? pic.twitter.com/yYEgMFMRSy — brooke foster, 2023 edition (@lonesometoast) March 25, 2023

The sign, hung next to the enclosure where Murphy can be seen nestled on the ground, reads, “Is that eagle hurt!? If you see an eagle lying down in the back left corner under a perch, that’s Murphy! Murphy is not hurt, sick, or otherwise in distress. He has built a nest on the ground, and is very carefully incubating a rock! We wish him the best of luck!”

The photo was taken at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri, where Murphy has lived since the early ’90s, when a broken wing rendered him flightless. Apparently he sat on the rock for weeks, turning it as if it were an egg, and chasing off other eagles that got too close. The sign was funny, but there was also a certain pathos to it. Who was going to break it to the aspiring dad that rocks don’t hatch into eaglets?

However, a solution eventually presented itself. The sanctuary took in 23-126, a baby eagle who was left homeless and orphaned when their nest collapsed. The sanctuary staff decided to put 23-126 in the enclosure with Murphy, and the sanctuary’s CEO, Dawn Griffard, began documenting what happened next in a Twitter thread.

IT’S HAPPENING!!!

Bald Eaglet 23-126 was let out of the baby jail for a full introduction to Murphy yesterday and so far things are going very well! A staff member watched initial interactions through a peep hole to make sure the eaglet was safe. It took Murphy an hour before he pic.twitter.com/mley9VYd2G — World Bird Sanctuary CEO (@WBSSTL) April 12, 2023

They started by putting 23-126 in a special enclosure they referred to as “baby jail.” Eventually, they let the chick into Murphy’s enclosure so that the two could get to know each other, and they soon found that Murphy had torn up a fish and fed it to 23-126. Dad and baby continue to bond as fans follow them online.

Murphy says thank you for all the wonderful gifts you’ve sent to WBS!

Everyone who has sent/will send a gift, donation, or has/will buy a shirt by May 12 will be placed in a drawing to win a VERY special prize….

You will get to name our new education barn owl!! Pics to follow! pic.twitter.com/NCH3sSSuf3 — World Bird Sanctuary CEO (@WBSSTL) April 18, 2023

Murphy isn’t the first bird dad to start with a rock and end up with a baby. Around 2008, two male penguins in New York’s Central Park Zoo, Roy and Silo, paired with each other and began trying to hatch a rock. Their keeper, Rob Gramzay, gave them an egg that needed to be incubated, and together they hatched and raised their daughter, Tango. The story was the subject of the now-classic (and frequently banned) children’s book, And Tango Makes Three.

(featured image: iStock / Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]