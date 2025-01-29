‘This delusional demented nightmare’: Trump destroyed for spreading egregious lies about California’s wildfires

Donald Trump’s continued attack on California is beyond frustrating. Especially since he’s lying about what the government is doing to help with the wildfires.

Trump took to Truth Social to post that the military turned the water on in California. The water was never turned off so he’s just lying. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!”

The water was never turned off and this delusional demented nightmare did not get 77 million votes. pic.twitter.com/LaKi7asLs4 — Andrew—New YouTube Channel @LiveFromTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) January 28, 2025

Trump’s response to the wildfires destroying areas of Southern California has been horrifying to see. These were people who probably did not vote for Trump and his approach to them because of that is not what a President is supposed to do. And yet Trump is petty and continues to show that he isn’t a leader. He’s a power hungry fool.

The response to Trump’s post had many angry. “What the fuck is he talking about? This Californian here, is telling him to f*ck off.” Another X user pointed out that Trump is hurting middle glass people time and time again and is just a “scammer” president. “Trump+his imaginary faucets but nevermind that, middle class folks he just jacked up your taxes to clean up his deficit. Yes it is his, he is the scammer president you elected+he just threw you magas under the bus…unless you’re a billionaire…congrats on your fat unfair gain.”

This is all happening while we are only a week into Donald Trump’s presidency. This is about to be a long four years but it is nice to see people still pushing back at Trump and his lies to try to make himself look better.

