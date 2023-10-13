This Character Is 100% Crushing on Sylvie in ‘Loki’ Season 2

As we saw in the post-credit scene in the Loki season 2 premiere, Sylvie has embarked on a new life in Broxton, Oklahoma. Instead of a fugitive trickster goddess, she’s now a mild-mannered McDonald’s employee, finally getting a taste of the peaceful life she always wanted. In episode 2, “Breaking Brad,” we see that she has a warm personality under all that trauma and pain—and the people around her notice.

She and Loki finally have the emotional reunion that Sylki shippers have been waiting for, but it doesn’t go very well. Judging from Sylvie’s hair length and truck ownership, she’s been on this branch for awhile, and she’s left Loki behind. When he has the audacity to show up in Broxton, she makes it clear that she’s angry at him for … well, I’m honestly not quite sure, seeing as their fight ended on a pretty ambiguous note, but she definitely doesn’t want him around.

What’s more, Sylvie’s clearly got other options.

Sylvie’s new McLife

In the episode 1 post-credit scene, we see Sylvie through the eyes of the young guy working the McDonald’s counter. From his point of view, a beautiful woman stomps in wearing leather armor, and then demands that he serve her something other than possum. He doesn’t know what’s going on, but he’s clearly smitten.

At the end of episode 2, we find out his name is Jack, and he’s now her boss. Thankfully, Sylvie’s branch doesn’t get bombed, and she’s able to go back to the life she’s made in Broxton. She’s relaxing on the hood of her truck, listening to Janis Joplin, when Jack finishes closing the restaurant and comes out to the parking lot. He must have noticed the drama with Loki earlier, because he asks if she’s okay and if she’ll be in tomorrow. The whole time, he’s grinning and laughing nervously.

Sylvie, smiling back, asks him a question that made me laugh out loud: “Is your mum on her way to pick you up?” She’s obviously checking on him and making sure he’s okay, but you can also read it as a subtle way of telling him she’s too old for him. Like, by thousands of years.

But can you blame him for crushing on her? Sylvie’s literally a goddess. Even if she doesn’t end up with Loki by the end of the season, her romantic outlook seems pretty good.

Check out more of our Loki coverage below!

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]