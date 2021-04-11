The 32nd GLAAD Media Awards, which honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues, was held last week, with many of our favorite shows taking home big prizes. Science fiction and fantasy have long been home to queer representation, and the genres were recognized in several categories.

Star Trek: Discovery took home the prize for Outstanding Drama Series. The show featured the first openly gay couple in Star Trek history in Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz). Last season, Discovery made history yet again by casting their first non-binary actor Blu del Barrio, who plays human/joined Trill hybrid Adira, and the first openly trans actor Ian Alexander, who plays Adira’s former partner Gray. They play the first non-binary and trans characters in Star Trek history.

Their storyline was met with mixed criticism and concern, and Discovery has stumbled before with the Bury Your Gays trope.

Other winners include Schitt’s Creek for Outstanding Comedy Series, Clea Duvall’s Happiest Season for Outstanding Film – Wide Release and Joe Mantello’s The Boys in the Band for Outstanding Film – Limited Release. She-Ra & The Princesses of Power tied with Hulu’s First Day for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming.

Outstanding Video Game was also a tie between Tell Me Why and The Last of Us Part II. The winner of Outstanding Comic Book was Marvel’s Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers.

(via Deadline, featured image: Michael Gibson/CBS)

Look, we’re always here for some The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift discourse. (via Collider)

Folks are loving the CW’s Kung Fu. (via Pajiba)

Go behind the scenes with romantic comedy video game It Takes Two. (via THR)

We can’t get enough of Bowen Yang as the iceberg that sank the Titanic:

Meet Dr. Kati Kariko, whose pioneering science laid the groundwork for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. (via https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/08/health/coronavirus-mrna-kariko.html)

WandaVision‘s VFX team explains the design of the Hex and other cool stuff in the series. (via CBR)

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel tells fans not to fancast her as Disney Princess Tiana because of colorism. (via Shadow and Act)

Strange things are afoot in the season 6 trailer for Legends of Tomorrow:

Hope you’re having a sweet Sunday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]