Things We Saw Today: Kevin Feige Showcases The First Eternals Footage…In Brazil!

If you’re in fandom online you know one thing is always true whenever your fave tweets: that there will be someone in the replies saying “Come to Brazil!!!” I myself have learned a bit of Portuguese seeing my con livetweets instantly translated for what has to be the most enthusiastic country on social media.

Studios and stars are actually starting to really listen to those pleas in recent years and this weekend it was Brazil that got a visit from Kevin Feige himself to share footage of The Eternals, which will bow this time next year in theaters. The Marvel Head Honcho was on hand for Comic Con Experience in Brazil, also known as CCXP, and brought his A-game.

According to Feige speaking to the ecstatic crowd: “This is raw footage, just pulled out of the camera,” which is very cool…the less cool part for us stuck up in the cold wastes of North America is that it won’t be available online. Feige not only showed the Eternals Footage, but there were also sneaks and stills from Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as well as WandaVision.

Feige also revealed the She-Hulk and Moon Knight might be hitting screens sooner than expected.

And just in case you thought Marvel was the only major presence at the con, Warner Brothers and DC are making big waves there as well. Yesterday was all about Birds of Prey, with many of the cast on hand and tomorrow CCXP will be the site of the worldwide debut of the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 tomorrow. But we got a teaser of that today at least!

(Via: The Hollywood Reporter. Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Here’s a few other things we saw today:

In other trailer news, we got a look at Ryan Reynolds in the video game comedy Free Guy.

Guy walks into a trailer… #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/2eyLFsXlw7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2019

If you’re excited for The Witcher on Netflix, take a listen to some of the very cool music from the new show. (via CBR)

Please join us in crying over this “Friendship” Rise of Skywalker featurette.

Add Reno 911 to the endless revival list. (via Variety)

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 (aka season 2) has a release date! January 24!

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

And guess what! Video games and online chats are hunting ground for sexual predators? Ya don’t say! (via The New York Times)

Well, that’s what we saw today. We’ll be here waiting until tomorrow…still thinking about giant Olaf…until then…

