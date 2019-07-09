Things We Saw Today: A24’s New Midsommar Merch Is Disturbingly Hilarious

If you haven’t seen Midsommar, don’t worry–what follows isn’t any sort of spoiler. If you have seen the movie, this is maybe going to be your favorite thing today.

A24, the studio behind the horror movie, is a bit of a master of great merch. Their online store contains oddities like a sci-fi scented candle and a calendar of “evil grandmas.” But they’ve outdone themselves with their latest addition: a small figurine of a bear in a cage, which you might remember from that one scene of Midsommar.

But even more strange and wonderful than the item itself is this trailer for the thing, which is so antithetical to the tone of the movie it’s capitalizing on, it feels almost mean.

Also mean: The bear drops tomorrow and is a limited edition of only 75. Let us know if you happen to snag one.

As if it weren’t already past time to let the Little Mermaid casting outrage go, the original (well, Disney’s original) Ariel has given Halle Bailey her blessing. (via Yahoo)

For better or for worse, never underestimate the power of a test screening. Here are 32 movies whose endings were changed thanks to negative reactions. (via Den of Geek)

Look, everyone’s local game store likely offers opportunities to get into D&D for free. At the same time, I can’t fault geeks for capitalizing on the opportunity to cash in on that Stranger Things bump and charge hundreds of dollars to run games for tech bros. (via Bloomberg)

Speaking of, have you run through the new Stranger Things season and feel a sci-fi nostalgia void? Check out these 7 books. (via Portalist)

all your cyberpunk dystopian fiction has failed because it could not conceive of something so simple and perfect as a rebel faction that’s just juggalos https://t.co/0d72Q7yivW — A Cruel Angel’s Beavis (@alex_navarro) July 8, 2019

The new Steven Universe the Movie poster gives us a look at its villain! (via EW)

The Mortal Kombat movie has found its Sub-Zero. (via THR)

What did you all see out there today?

