‘They’re talking about BANNING vaccines y’all:’ There’s panic online over likely vaccine bans under Trump

Although nothing’s set in stone, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that Trump promised him control over several public health agencies. He’s a notorious vaccine skeptic who has peddled conspiracy theories about medicine, and that has people worried about potential vaccine bans.

One Twitter user online advised people to update their vaccines before Donald Trump is sworn into office for a second term. They wrote, “Helpful tip: One thing you might want to do before Jan. 20th is update all your vaccinations.” Another panicked, saying, “They are talking about BANNING vaccines, y’all.”

They are talking about BANNING vaccines y’all. https://t.co/KEsSSQcF5g — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) November 6, 2024

Healthcare and science are at stake

Observers might say that the panic is unwarranted. RFK had denied being anti-vaccine but has repeatedly claimed that childhood vaccines cause autism. The Center for Disease Control denies that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is linked to vaccines, stating that numerous studies prove otherwise. To add on to the social media advice, kids would appreciate it if they also got vaccinated early on.

Anti-vaxx stances are just one of the conspiracies RFK believes in. He once claimed that chemicals in the water were turning children gay and transgender. RFK suggested that man-made chemicals have puberty blockers that feminize young boys. Who would’ve thought drinking water could turn us all gay? Of course, this is also an unfounded claim on health and science.

Thankfully, the Trump transition team clarified that RFK would not give him a role in public health agencies. Instead, they’d give him federal data on vaccines to prove they are unsafe. It’s not as grim, but that doesn’t mean other parts of healthcare wouldn’t be under attack.

It wasn’t just vaccines that they were talking about—others in the replies were talking about hoarding birth control as well before Trump is inaugurated. With Trump back in power, he might cut costs to federal programs that provide people with free or subsidized contraceptives.

