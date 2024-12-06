They really want to pretend like there isn’t a glaring issue with the ‘Harry Potter’ series

It does seem as if the Harry Potter series is moving forward. With J.K. Rowling playing a part in the series, despite her transphobic and anti-feminist online presence. And they are announcing casting and writers as if everything is okay.

There are rumors that Paapa Essiedu was offered the role of Severus Snape. We have a showrunner in Francesca Gardiner. And we’re all talking about this like it is normal news for a show. It isn’t. I saw someone online worried about the racism that exists in the Harry Potter fanbase with Essiedu’s potential casting and yes, that is an issue. But that paired with the transphobia should really clue everyone in on what is happening here.

Is the idea to just move forward as if Rowling isn’t harming women on the daily? Are we supposed to just say “oh well” and talk about this like it is a regular announcement? It makes me feel unhinged to watch people engage with this news like it is normal. It isn’t. This show should not be happening with Rowling attached.

Her transphobia has been a problem. One that made many fans not want to engage with her work as a whole. Since, she has turned her transphobic rhetoric into an overall anti-feminist message. Pushing a narrative that women are not “woman” enough in her eyes in some instances. Her actions have, quite frankly, made engaging in the Harry Potter series impossible and not something that anyone who disagrees with her should want to do.

Which is why I am so baffled by those talking about this news at face value and ignoring the J.K. Rowling shaped issue with this adaptation. What message is you talking about the casting of Snape or the showrunner doing if you ignore what Rowling has done?

And the series is standing behind her!

If you want to pretend like this has nothing to do with Rowling, the production side of things has made that impossible. HBO gave a statement to Variety that said that her “contribution has been invaluable” to the series. They went on to say”will only benefit from her involvement” as she is serving as executive producer on the show.

“We have been working with J. K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years,” the statement read. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance.”

Her books no longer speak to the power of acceptance. Not when the woman in question is using her power to shame women and the entire trans community every day to spread her warped and harmful agenda. So talking about this series as if it was just regular news is helping Rowling to continue to hurt others.

Years ago, I would have loved this series. My heart is still with Sirius Black. But I cannot react to news about it as if this is all just normal when Rowling is involved.

