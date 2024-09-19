‘They killed the hype’: ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 trailer leak disappoints fans

Is everyone excited about Solo Leveling season two? Absolutely, but the trailer leak from the Solo Leveling Korean Twitter account shocked many fans who weren’t supposed to know about the abrupt announcement.

Needless to say, there were elements that stoked excitement among viewers. Jinwoo has successfully kept his real level as a Hunter a secret throughout the first season. During the trailer, someone confronted Jinwoo about his real status. As fun as that all is, the trailer was cut short. It’s no wonder that the Korean Twitter account of Solo Leveling immediately deleted their tweet of the trailer. It may be an indication that this isn’t the final trailer of Solo Leveling season two.

First teaser for ‘SOLO LEVELING’ Season 2.



Releasing in January 2025. pic.twitter.com/zVCX7SlRW4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2024

It seems that many other fans agree that the trailer shouldn’t have been released prematurely. Despite the disappointment over the trailer, the majority of Solo Leveling fans have reacted positively to the news. In fact, many more couldn’t wait for a full trailer and more details about the plot. Based on the trailer alone, it seems that A-1 Pictures, the studio responsible for the anime, also leveled up their fight scenes. Fans online couldn’t stop talking about Jinwoo and Baruka’s fight that was seen in the trailer.

New scenes from Solo Leveling episode 14, Jinwoo vs Baruka! pic.twitter.com/z4lfEI7qBm — Chromafire ?? (@chromat1cfire) September 15, 2024

Predictions for season two

Whatever season two has in store for us is bound to be skillfully animated. The Job Change Arc, which is the seventh arc of the series, was the last arc in the first season. We’re sure to see the Red Gate Arc and the Demon Castle Arc come to life in the second season of the anime. Based on the confrontation that happened between Jinwoo and another Hunter from the trailer, the Retesting Arc may also be part of the upcoming season.

This might not seem like much since we went through seven arcs in the first season quickly. It’s still more than you’d expect, because these three arcs consist of 24 chapters in total. We’ve already seen how much potential Jinwoo has, but during these chapters, you’ll see him go all out against even more powerful monsters while trying to keep his skills under the radar from the Korean Hunters Association.

