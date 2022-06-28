These ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’ Memes Have Taken Over the Internet
In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, protests have erupted across the country as ten of thousands of people took to the streets in anger, fear, and indignation. But of course, there were plenty of pro-forced birth advocates who celebrated the rollback of women’s rights and the endangerment of pregnant people across the country. And there was a disturbing trend of white couples holding signs reading “we’ll adopt your child”. Between the saccharine smiles and the soulless eyes, these couples are not projecting any sort of paternal/maternal care or compassion. These Gilead wannabes are giving “domestic infant supply” vibes that are deeply creepy and cultish.
It’s unsettling to see these waxy couples looking to fill their homes with babies from forced births, especially since there’s an estimated 400,000 children currently in foster care that aren’t currently being adopted. And they’re more than willing to take away a woman’s personal and bodily autonomy to build their white, Christian Children of the Corn army. In response, many took to social media to post their own versions of “We will adopt your baby”, featuring famous and infamous families from pop culture and the real world. Here are some of the best entries into the new meme:
That’s gonna be a hard pass, you absolute ghouls.
(featured image: 20th Century Fox)
