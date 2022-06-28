These ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’ Memes Have Taken Over the Internet

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, protests have erupted across the country as ten of thousands of people took to the streets in anger, fear, and indignation. But of course, there were plenty of pro-forced birth advocates who celebrated the rollback of women’s rights and the endangerment of pregnant people across the country. And there was a disturbing trend of white couples holding signs reading “we’ll adopt your child”. Between the saccharine smiles and the soulless eyes, these couples are not projecting any sort of paternal/maternal care or compassion. These Gilead wannabes are giving “domestic infant supply” vibes that are deeply creepy and cultish.

The amount of vaguely creepy-looking white couples holding up signs that say "Don't abort. We will adopt your baby" while more than 400,000 children are languishing in foster care in the United States tells you all you need to know about Evangelical Americans. pic.twitter.com/W1C2wfj00z — your mom (@wildlytweeting) June 27, 2022

It’s unsettling to see these waxy couples looking to fill their homes with babies from forced births, especially since there’s an estimated 400,000 children currently in foster care that aren’t currently being adopted. And they’re more than willing to take away a woman’s personal and bodily autonomy to build their white, Christian Children of the Corn army. In response, many took to social media to post their own versions of “We will adopt your baby”, featuring famous and infamous families from pop culture and the real world. Here are some of the best entries into the new meme:

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/mgOc0ULwfN — alexis (@alexisquasar) June 27, 2022

WE will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/a8lKNpvoom — cass (@bblockfilmz) June 28, 2022

We will not adopt your baby. We will adopt a mouse instead. pic.twitter.com/MEjcCZN1PF — Barack o’llama (@LlamaInaTux) June 28, 2022

We will adopt your baby. pic.twitter.com/i8fMaSZhal — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2022

every couple posting "we will adopt your baby" sign pictures is just giving me this vibe :( pic.twitter.com/DUUGwXScFh — courtney (@courtneyweisell) June 27, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/NIRdLVYHKC — Lane Moore👉7/23 NYC (@hellolanemoore) June 28, 2022

we will adopt half your baby pic.twitter.com/832W4xMB6z — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 28, 2022

We

Will

Adopt

*all three at the same time* "your baby" pic.twitter.com/0hypHuGS3C — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) June 28, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/LAqHPujf5S — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) June 27, 2022

“We will adopt your baby!!” Meanwhile this is what y’all look like pic.twitter.com/8yOtMmDWyV — brianna miller (@briannaleyse) June 28, 2022

It will be fine pic.twitter.com/FTePuOc7kP — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) June 28, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/I04u8IvoZK — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2022

we will adopt your baby!! pic.twitter.com/M80B9V4E0P — Sabrina Cartan (@sabrinacartan) June 27, 2022

WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY… don’t waste delicious suffering pic.twitter.com/63k17DAgX5 — Danielle Riendeau (@Danielleri) June 28, 2022

“we will adopt your baby” pic.twitter.com/fveRqAlmuI — trash jones (@jzux) June 27, 2022

We will adopt your baby. pic.twitter.com/pTWmQc54j4 — Wes Van Horn (@wesvanhorn) June 27, 2022

We will adopt your babies pic.twitter.com/tI2v04InN9 — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) June 28, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/fUKuYLn9S6 — Preeti Chhibber🕸️Preorder Spidey's Social Dilemma (@runwithskizzers) June 28, 2022

We Will Adopt Your Baby pic.twitter.com/WGtmlVuIEK — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) June 28, 2022

We will adopt your baby. pic.twitter.com/oQEqaDiLq9 — Cobra Commander (@CobraCommander) June 28, 2022

“We will adopt your baby” pic.twitter.com/slm5xchpRl — Force Material (@ForceMaterial) June 28, 2022

That’s gonna be a hard pass, you absolute ghouls.

(featured image: 20th Century Fox)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]