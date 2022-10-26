These Fake Spirit Halloween Costume Memes Are Too Accurate

Here’s a scary thought: Halloween is just a few short days away. For most of us, that means a last-minute scramble to find a Halloween costume, and Spirit Halloween tends to be the go-to option for underprepared partygoers across the country. This year, though, the Internet is expanding Spirit’s sizable costume catalogue with their own creations—memes depicting doctored Spirit costumes based on iconic pop culture moments and viral internet trends.

So, for ease of meme enjoyment, here’s a roundup of ten of the best faux-Halloween costumes twitter has to offer:

yall like my halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/2BagqAr6wO — ryxn (@itzryxxn) October 24, 2022

Dance Moms teacher/meance Abby Lee Miller has built a reputation for her harsh teaching methods and willingness to hurl cruel critiques at unsuspecting little girls. If kids aren’t your cup of tea, try twitter user @itzryxxn’s Child-Hating Dance Teacher costume.

found the perfect halloween costume pic.twitter.com/S29ynMavfz — twilight renaissance (@twilightreborn) October 23, 2022

With Twilight finally returning to Netflix, Stephanie Meyer’s iconic YA vampire franchise has once again found itself engrained in internet culture—and that means plenty of Edward/Bella Halloween costumes making the rounds this year. Though Bella’s violent wedding nightmare probably wasn’t her idea of a party, @twilightreborn’s Bloodstained Wedding Dress (Edward and dead bodies sold separately) is the perfect (albeit gruesome) costume for Twilight diehards.

pic.twitter.com/6stLToXfNo — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) October 25, 2022

Glass Onion, the much-awaited sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, is heading to Netflix later this year, and the official Knives Out Twitter account got in on the Halloween meme action with the Benoit Blanc-inspired “Dandy Detective” costume. The Twitter account—which is infamous for embracing fan-created memes—quickly jumped in on the action with this Greece-ready costume.

One of the more chaotic results of the internet’s faux costume joyriding is an exchange between Our Flag Means Death fan @stedesfavgay, who created a meme of Stede Bonnet titled “gay loser,” and Rosie Carnahan, the wife of Stede actor Rhys Darby. According to titkok user @oscarbait, the lighthearted meme caused some confusion on Carnahan’s end, adding even more unintentional comedic value to an already funny meme.

For RuPaul’s Drag Race lovers in the audience, a perfect couples costume (made all the better if you’re ready and willing to memorize choreography) is @Spilling_The_T’s “Shut Up & Drive” couples costume, which riffs on Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna’s iconic All Stars 2 Rihanna lip sync. Extra points if you both bring lipsticks that say “Phi Phi.”

got my halloween costume pic.twitter.com/4ZHWEqA8b4 — female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) October 25, 2022

If prestige television is more your speed, @sarahburnhans_’s “Cunty Corporate Criminal” costume is the perfect way to show your love of Succession‘s scene-stealing Gerri. Companion costume idea: Roman Roy in a dog collar.

finally found my halloween costume pic.twitter.com/D3zHM33gty — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) October 26, 2022

Another brand account looking to get in on the Spirit action was Netflix Canada, whose Heartstopper-inspired faux-costume features Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as an aptly named “Golden Retriever.” Not included: Charlie Spring to make a matching set.

Halloween costumes creative this year pic.twitter.com/4T0gBonBkC — 🥇 (@ThatsLudaChriss) October 25, 2022

Nursing a broken heart this spooky season? @ThatsLudaChriss feels your pain and has the perfect Halloween costume: “Bad Bitch Left You,” including accessories like betrayal & pain. Sold separately: phone full of texts begging her to take you back.

If you’re in the market for a Star Wars-inspired costume, Andor‘s Perrin Fertha—or, as @theMandaTorian dubs him—”The Worst Person You Know” could fit the bill. Mon Mothma’s slimy, superficial husband could certainly make for a creative couples costume if you know someone willing to tag along as Mon Mothma, but could inadvertently cast a questionable light on your relationship.

just got my halloween costume 🤭 pic.twitter.com/KYg6HiUMAS — pranto (@notpranto) October 22, 2022

Last but certainly not least is @notpranto’s “Gay Person in Terrible Outfit” costume, which riffs on Lil Nas X’s … questionable … red carpet look worn to the Variety hitmakers brunch in 2019. Bonus points that this “costume” was noticed by Lil Nas X, who volleyed right back with jokes of his own:

it’s funny until u realize both of my dead grandmothers stitched this outfit together by hand right before passing and i wore it to go and donate to a childrens hospital after volunteering at a soup kitchen for the homeless. not [email protected] now is it? https://t.co/TPUsadrak0 — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 24, 2022

and for those saying this is fake. here’s me at the soup kitchen please get educated before u talk pic.twitter.com/zUl7BrpHsY — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 24, 2022

(featured image: Spirit Halloween)

