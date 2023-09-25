Just like us, Star Wars has multiple genres of music in its galaxy, but we usually really only talk about one. Jizz music is “an upbeat and swinging style” of music featured in the Star Wars universe—basically the cantina music. Now fans are concerned that jizz music is being replaced by something else entirely because of its exclusion from a new book.

In From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi, a collection of authors share short stories about characters in the franchise. “Fancy Man,” written by Phil Szostak, is about the beloved jizz musician Max Rebo, but it seems as if Rebo has some other “songs” up his sleeves. Specifically a “jatz” song. Which has, of course, ushered in some “jizz-course” among fans of the beloved saga.

In the story, Max Rebo plays a jatz standard—the first we’ve heard of this style of music. It has since made fans descend into a sea of madness as they defend jizz music. Rebo is seemingly the one musician we really know, so it isn’t surprising that he’d know more than one kind of music. That, and Szostak was probably just bringing a new kind of music to the world of Star Wars, given his job as Creative Arts Manager at Lucasfilm.

So what I'm hearing is people really want more #StarWars stories about bands and musicians. — Tom (@DarthInternous) September 24, 2023

The point of From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi is to give us a glimpse into the deeper Star Wars world, featuring characters we know and love and showing us where they are during some of the bigger moments in the franchise. So yeah, we get to see Max Rebo as he’s working on music. He’s playing a different kind of music outside of jizz music, and that’s okay. That doesn’t erase the beauty of jizz music!

I will remember you (jizz music)

Fans are going to the extreme saying that Disney is “distancing itself” from jizz music, which just shows the love that we have for this weird bit of trivia. Do you know how many times I have said “Did you know the music in Star Wars is called jizz music” at a party? A surprising amount! Because it is genuinely funny to think about George Lucas and company going into some board room one day and talking to producers about this fact, and all agreeing this little blue guy named Max Rebo would play something called jizz music in the cantina.

We do love ourselves a jizz song. Isn’t that what we’d call the cantina song?

Now, I do think that “jatz” standards are just another style he can play, and that we’ll still have our beloved jizz music to turn to, but it is funny to see how many people are concerned about this change and that it might be permanent. I don’t think they’ll take our jizz music from us. Hopefully they’ll have Max Rebo come back and say “jizz music” on screen just to make up for this chaos. Then he can play a jatz standard. All in the name of music and Star Wars.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]