‘There’s one smart one in the family?’: The daughter of a hated politician doesn’t approve of her dad supporting Trump

Although Ted Cruz won re-election to the Senate in Texas, it was his daughter who stole the show on Election Day after she made it clear she disapproved of his support of Donald Trump.

Cruz’s re-election victory was surprising, considering the widely unpopular politician is best known for jetting off to Cancún during a crisis and attempting to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results. In 2021, the United States was still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Texas was experiencing a historic winter storm, leaving some residents in freezing homes with no power. Cruz stirred outrage when he left his fellow Texas residents behind while he and his family flew off to a luxury resort in Cancún for vacation. Additionally, Cruz faced calls to resign from the Senate after he tried to aid Trump in overturning the 2020 election results and helped incite an insurrection with his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Yet, Texans still chose to re-elect him to the Senate.

However, Cruz’s opponents did receive one small victory as his daughter went viral for disagreeing with him.

Ted Cruz’s daughter goes viral for reaction to her father’s pro-Trump statement

Cruz gave a speech at an election watch party in Houston, Texas, after his re-election. His wife, Heidi Cruz, and daughters stood behind him on stage while he gave his speech. Cruz’s daughter stood smiling with her arms around her mom and sister. However, viewers noticed a swift change in her facial expression when her father mentioned Trump. Cruz stated, “And I believe, and I hope and pray, that Donald Trump will be re-elected President.” His daughter’s face fell as she gritted her teeth and grimaced. She turned to her mother, who was politely clapping, and appeared to say, “Don’t clap for that.”

The daughter’s reaction quickly went viral, as many praised her for openly disagreeing with her father. In addition to everything Trump has done, he also once infamously insulted Heidi Cruz’s looks, making his daughter’s reaction to Trump’s name-drop even more understandable. Users praised the daughter on social media, admiringly calling her a “diva” and the “one smart one in the family.” She also earned comparisons to Claudia Conway, the internet personality who openly opposed her Trump-supporting and advising mother, Kellyanne Conway, in 2020. Some jokes suggested that the pair should do a podcast together.

His daughter seemingly acknowledged the viral moment and the internet’s praise for it, posting a TikTok in which she wrote, “Thank yall for the nice comments.” Not only was her reaction to Trump funny and relatable, but it was also a small sign of hope that there’s a younger generation willing to defy their MAGA parents to stand up for what’s right.

