ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - OCTOBER 31: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Albuquerque International Sunport on October 31, 2024 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is campaigning for re-election in New Mexico and the battleground states of Nevada and Arizona on Thursday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘There is concern at the Trump campaign’: Republican strategists are starting to panic over Trump’s potential loss

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 03:01 am

Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election momentum may be cooling. GOP veteran political strategist Margaret Hoover weighed in, claiming that Trump’s voting turnout may have missed targets.

Recommended Videos

Hoover came on CNN’s “The Source” and was asked what key points she’d be observing if she was a campaign insider. She said that the Trump campaign isn’t likely to look at CNN’s polls, but its own internals. While the Trump campaign has sufficient resources for polling, Hoover claims that the campaign’s internal polling is indicating a pause.

Hoover also says that she heard from Republicans that “there is concern at the Trump campaign.” According to the operatives that Hoover spoke to, the Trump campaign’s “turnout and enthusiasm aren’t what they need to be.” Nevertheless, it’s too soon to tell if the panic is warranted among Trump’s insiders. The 2024 Presidential Election is highly contentious between Harris and Trump, and the win could sway either way.

Madison Square Garden flop?

Although Trump’s Madison Square Garden event was touted as a “pitch” to voters on the fence, many were disgruntled instead. A “roast” comedian mocked Latinos and other racial minorities—ones that Trump has made an effort to sway. Other Republicans have also condemned the Madison Square Garden event for the racist rhetoric. Even Megyn Kelly, who is a staunch Trump supporter, thought that the rally alienated women and was concerned about the headlines the event generated.

Trump has gained ground in terms of his economic pitch. Many voters are in favor of his tax cuts, despite critics warning of increased inflation. Higher prices have been a consistent concern among Latinos, and it’s helped Trump build a base among them. The economic talking point may continue to resonate despite warnings, but many Puerto Ricans are reconsidering their support for Trump. Celebrities of Puerto Rican descent stood up for their island in the aftermath of Madison Square Garden. Most recently, singer Nicky Jam pulled the plug on his Trump endorsement for the same reason.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.