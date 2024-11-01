‘There is concern at the Trump campaign’: Republican strategists are starting to panic over Trump’s potential loss

Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election momentum may be cooling. GOP veteran political strategist Margaret Hoover weighed in, claiming that Trump’s voting turnout may have missed targets.

Recommended Videos

Hoover came on CNN’s “The Source” and was asked what key points she’d be observing if she was a campaign insider. She said that the Trump campaign isn’t likely to look at CNN’s polls, but its own internals. While the Trump campaign has sufficient resources for polling, Hoover claims that the campaign’s internal polling is indicating a pause.

Hoover also says that she heard from Republicans that “there is concern at the Trump campaign.” According to the operatives that Hoover spoke to, the Trump campaign’s “turnout and enthusiasm aren’t what they need to be.” Nevertheless, it’s too soon to tell if the panic is warranted among Trump’s insiders. The 2024 Presidential Election is highly contentious between Harris and Trump, and the win could sway either way.

Madison Square Garden flop?

"There is concern at the Trump campaign."



Republican strategist Margaret Hoover said Republicans have told her that campaign aides forDonald Trump have “concern” over internal polling. pic.twitter.com/WczLSAO1LA — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 31, 2024

Although Trump’s Madison Square Garden event was touted as a “pitch” to voters on the fence, many were disgruntled instead. A “roast” comedian mocked Latinos and other racial minorities—ones that Trump has made an effort to sway. Other Republicans have also condemned the Madison Square Garden event for the racist rhetoric. Even Megyn Kelly, who is a staunch Trump supporter, thought that the rally alienated women and was concerned about the headlines the event generated.

Trump has gained ground in terms of his economic pitch. Many voters are in favor of his tax cuts, despite critics warning of increased inflation. Higher prices have been a consistent concern among Latinos, and it’s helped Trump build a base among them. The economic talking point may continue to resonate despite warnings, but many Puerto Ricans are reconsidering their support for Trump. Celebrities of Puerto Rican descent stood up for their island in the aftermath of Madison Square Garden. Most recently, singer Nicky Jam pulled the plug on his Trump endorsement for the same reason.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy