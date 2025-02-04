There are still some good things, like a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot

Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer have patiently waited and that patience has paid off. A reboot series is in the works with some iconic women behind our beloved slayer!

News broke that Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to return to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot series that has both Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman on the writing team. The Zuckerman sisters are known for their work on shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D as well as the new Peacock series, Pokerface, from Rian Johnson. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao is also attached to direct.

The show, which first premiered in 1997, brought us Gellar as Buffy Summers, a young girl living in Sunnydale who went to high school by day and was a vampire hunter by night. Whether you were team Angel or team Spike, the show brought so many fans into the world of vampires and left a lasting impact on young viewers. Now, the reboot series will land at Hulu and is so exciting for fans of Buffy’s world.

As someone who watched the show later in life, it does feel like a perfect time to revisit the power of Buffy Summers and what made her such an icon for fans. She was badass, could take on every big bad that came her way, and she did it all in the best fashion around. Buffy wasn’t a girl who let herself be anything other than who she was and it was really inspiring.

Having a character like Buffy back is really exciting. We have fallen prey to making characters show they are strong and often shaming women who are too “feminine” or act like girly girls. Buffy pushed back at that narrative by being the best badass around all in heeled boots. Getting to see Gellar back in her boots, stake and all, is exciting!

We don’t yet know how involved she will be or what is going to happen to the show as a whole but it just feels right to have Gellar back as Buffy Summers.

