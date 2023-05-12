The World’s Most Spine-Tingling Erotica Writer Supports the WGA, Too!

Chuck Tingle. If that name doesn’t send a lascivious chill down your spine, then strap in, because by the time you’re done with this article, you’ll be aquiver with Tingly delight.

As literally (LITERALLY) the world’s foremost master of erotica, Mr. Tingle gained a lot of online attention when I was a freshman in college, back in 2016. His sense of humor and utter willingness to commit to the bit made him something of a Tumblr darling in particular, gifting us with such gems as this:

Explore Tingle’s bibliography and you’ll see that he’s got even more gems to sift through, many along the lines of the stunning, flawless, no-imperfections-whatsoever title, Absolutely No Thoughts of Pounding During My Fun Day With This Kind T-Rex Because I’m Aromantic and Asexual and That’s a Wonderfully Valid Way of Proving Love Is Real.

Thus bringing us to our next point about Tingle: He’s got a heart as big as his protagonists’ dingalings, and he’s very outspoken on social issues he cares about! From calling out J.K. Rowling to making fun of Elon Musk, there’s nobody that Tingle won’t tingle. And now, the entertainment industry is next on his list.

Behold: solidarity at its finest!

new free no sex tingler NOT POUNDED BY THE PHYSICAL MANIFESTATION OF MY OWN SCREENWRITING BECAUSE I’M ON STRIKE AND I DESERVE TO BE FAIRLY COMPENSATED FOR MY LABOR WHILE STUDIO CEOS TAKE RECORD SALARIES. no charge but please donate to wga fund if you can https://t.co/S5MOnhtVPw pic.twitter.com/ffzVlWfBs4 — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) May 5, 2023

Yes, Chuck, oh my god. This is the sexiest thing he’s ever written. And the sexiest part about it is that he’s not charging any money for it—EXCEPT donations that would go straight to the WGA. Like. Ugh. Forgive me for making you read this next line, but damn: What a panty-dropper move.

Writing is sexy. Writers are sexy. Supporting writers so they can write, when you’re already a writer? Oh my god. That’s the sexiest possible thing you can do.

So, here’s your reminder to go do just that, in any way you can. Solidarity is sexy.

(featured image: Chuck Tingle)

