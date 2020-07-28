Behold These Perfect “Women of Science” Tarot Cards

A new tarot deck for the 21st century features scientific principles and the bold, brilliant ladies who shaped the field throughout history.

There are many tarot decks out there, but never one quite like this before. Colorful, educational, and truly unique, the deck lets you explore mysteries of the universe alongside the women pioneers in science who did the same. From MIT Press and Massive Science, The Women of Science Tarot Deck mingles centuries-old archetypical imagery with foundations of science and female trailblazers.

Celebrate 56 exceptional women—from Wang Zhenyi to Ada Lovelace—in the minor arcana, while querying a major arcana that blends scientific exploration and discovery into like the Moon and the Hermit. The “suits” have become Nano (cups), Micro (wands), Macro (discs), and Astro (swords). All of the dynamic cards were illustrated by neuroscientist and comic artist Matteo Farinella. The deck also comes with a booklet that contains instructions for readings, the meanings (and scientific principles) behind each card, and bios of the vital scientists.

Thanks to MIT Press, we have a preview of some of the lovely cards in The Women of Science Tarot Deck. Feast your eyes:

The deck looks incredible, and I’m excited to read about 56 lady scientists—some of whom are famous, some of whom are waiting to be discovered by a wider audience. The Women of Science Tarot Deck booklet says that the cards have been updated “to reflect our twenty-first century curiosity,” proud to highlight “women who have shaped the way we see, create, and imagine the world.” As you explore the cards, you’ll be drawn into a universe of math, chemistry, astrophysics, engineering, climate science, cosmology, and more. If you love both the mystical and microbiology, we have the tarot for you.

The Women of Science Tarot Deck will be released on September 8th, but you can pre-order now.

(images: MIT Press/Massive Science)

