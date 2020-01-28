The Witcher‘s Andrzej Sapkowski Has Zero Fs to Give and It’s Delightful

Just like with Game of Thrones before it, now that Netflix’s The Witcher has blown up on television, it’s making people check out the original source material, which is not the video games but the book series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. With a 500,000-book reprint, an anime film in the works, and a soundtrack all bringing people into The Witcher family, you’d think Sapkowski would have an overwhelmingly grateful reaction, but just like Geralt, he’s pretty empty on f*cks to give.

Sapkowski was interviewed by io9′s Beth Elderkin and his responses were full of delightful snark. He was asked how involved he was with the production process: “Not very much, on my own request. I do not like working too hard or too long. By the way, I do not like working at all. ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone at me.’ John 8:7.”

Already a king. Also, that comment about not liking to work too hard or too long? Me too, Mr. Sapkowski. Me too.

When he was brought in to advise, Sapkowski admitted to not being super involved unless asked: “I do not interfere and do not impose my views on other artists. I do not insist on anything and do not fight for anything. I advise. When necessary. And asked for.”

Then, there’s this gem:

io9: What do you think translated best to screen in the show adaptation? Sapkowski: My name appears in the credits. I cannot praise the show. It wouldn’t be decent. io9: What do you feel didn’t successfully translate to screen in the show adaptation? Sapkowski: I would have to be an idiot to say. My name appears in the credits.

His comments about not praising or being critical of the show certainly bring to mind the days of people looking at George R.R. Martin’s comments about the TV version of Game of Thrones for some kind of validation or condemnation, especially when the show began to get off the rails. While there have been some significant changes with The Witcher, by not commenting on it and framing himself as a slightly more important observer, Sapkowski is just getting his money and doing very little.

I enjoyed the entire interview, which is just filled with the most casually blunt lack of interest that I couldn’t help but enjoy. Plus, he ended it in one of the best ways possible:

io9: What are you most looking forward to with the future of The Witcher show, which has already been renewed for season two? Sapkowski: Allow me to quote Joe Abercrombie, the author whose books are very much to my liking: “Life is, basically, fucking shit. Best to keep your expectations low. Maybe you’ll be pleasantly surprised.” io9: Any additional comments? Sapkowski: None whatsoever. Thank you.

Amen. An author interview that leaves you enjoying the author more? A concept.

(via io9, image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com