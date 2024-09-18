‘The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia will find himself in deep trouble in this upcoming animated feature

Netflix is really trying to push The Witcher on us. With the live-action adaption facing its end, and its spinoffs not doing as well as hoped, the streaming platform is leaning on what it knows works—animation. Make way for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

Recommended Videos

The film was announced some time ago and was originally set for a 2024 release. However, its official release date was announced on September 17 by Netflix, with an exclusive look at one of the scenes and an introduction to the film by voice actor Doug Cockle. Cockle has voiced Geralt of Rivia in the game series and has stepped up to voice him in the upcoming animated feature.

The animated film marks the second in the Netflix/Witcher franchise after The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which focused on Geralt’s mentor and trainer, Vesemir. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to land on Netflix on February 11, 2025.

The film sees the Witcher Geralt, a man mutated to become a fearsome monster hunter, head to a seaside village where the residents have been plagued by attacks from merpeople for centuries. Geralt must use more than just his strength to avoid an all-out war between the two kingdoms, relying on friends old and new to help him. The clip reveals that fan-favorite bard Jaskier will also make an appearance, and it would seem that someone from Jaskier’s past will play a part as well.

Along with Cockle returning to his role as the voice of Geralt, other well-known Witcher voices will also be reprising their roles. Joey Batey will return to the role of Jaskier while Anya Chalotra will return to voice Yennifer. The Essi that Jaskier speaks of, a character that could be a potential romantic interest to Geralt or at least play a significant role, is voiced by Christina Wren, who is known for her role as Major Carrie Farris in Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (if Henry Cavill were still here it would be a reunion).

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy