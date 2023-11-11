A New ‘Witcher’ Movie With Mermaids? Yes, Please!

The Witcher fans rejoice! Netflix announced a new animated adventure of Geralt the White Wolf that will be released before season 4 of the live-action series.

No, there is still no news about when exactly The Witcher is returning to our screens. But Geralt and his friends will be back sooner than we thought in a brand new animated movie. Netflix teamed up with South Korean animation company Studio MIR to bring this story to life. Studio MIR is also responsible for the animation of The Witcher prequel series Nightmare of the Wolf and Netflix’s Voltron series. Their animation is thrilling and cinematic, so we’re excited to see what they do with this latest chapter in The Witcher saga.

As a huge fan of Geralt and Jaskier, I was already jazzed over the announcement of more Witcher content coming to Netflix. Toss in mermaids and it feels like Christmas has come early. Here’s what we know about The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep so far.

When is The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep release date?

Right now, we only know that the movie will stream on Netflix sometime in late 2024. At least we don’t have to wait until the live-action series returns, with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Trailer

The teaser trailer only gives us a brief glimpse of the movie. Geralt is out there adventuring when a monster attacks him. He is then pulled into an existing struggle between merpeople and humans. Those underwater scenes look epic. Hopefully, there will be a full-length trailer out early next year.

Who is in the cast of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

Two fan-favorite characters from Netflix’s The Witcher series will be in the animated movie. Anya Chalotra returns to voice her live-action character Yennefer of Vengerberg. The wonderful and musically talented Joey Batey, who plays my favorite bard Jaskier in The Witcher, will also voice the character in the movie.

As a special treat for Witcher fans, Doug Cockle will voice Geralt. Those of us who have played The Witcher video games may recognize Cockle as the game’s voice of Geralt. Cockle said to Netflix, “I am super excited to announce my return to the world of The Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again. I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!”

What is the plot of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on the short story “A Little Sacrifice” by Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the Witcher book series. According to Netflix, the story of this movie happens “between episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher season 1.” Netflix explains the official plot:

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war.”

We’ll keep you up to date as more details come to light!

(featured image: Netflix)

