That ‘Witcher’ Season 3 Cliffhanger Is Making Us Impatient for Volume 2

With the first part of The Witcher season 3 now available on Netflix, fans are revisiting the many characters of the series. Sadly, some characters we saw less of, like former powerhouse Fringilla (Mimî Ndiweni). Much to our enjoyment, Jaskier (Joey Batey) showed up more frequently than in season 2, and he has a new love interest! Of course, we had much more screen time for our favorite found family—Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirilla—and we got to see Cirilla’s witcher training pay off as she kicked major monster butt.

Even with all the action they packed into the first part of the season, there is still more to come. The first five episodes premiered on June 29 and total about five hours of viewing. For the committed viewer, you can finish it in one weekend. Or one night, depending on your dedication. This will be the last season featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt, our beloved witcher, so feel free to watch it a few times (or just revisit the bathtub scene from season 1). When is Netflix giving us the rest of season 3? We are starving for more!

Where did the first part of season 3 leave us?

The first part of season 3 focused mainly on the heroes trying to stay hidden. It seems like everyone across the Continent is looking for Cirilla. The elves think her elder blood will save them from extinction, while the Nilfgaardian Empire may just be trying to unite a family. Rience, an unhinged fire mage, is the most dangerous person coming after them. Yet Geralt figures out that he is not the mastermind behind the attack. In the last few minutes of episode 5, Geralt and Yennefer finally piece together just who is pulling the strings, leaving us on a cliffhanger.

When does the second part of The Witcher season 3 come out?

Netflix normally puts all episodes of their shows up at one time, rather than releasing on a weekly schedule like other streaming networks do. With season 3 of The Witcher, however, they wanted us to suffer. I mean, they wanted us to savor it. Instead of bingeing it all at once, we have to consume it in two smaller portions. The second part of season 3 will debut on July 27, about a month from now.

How many episodes total will be in season 3 of The Witcher?

Both of the previous seasons of The Witcher had eight episodes. It looks like season 3 will also be only eight episodes. With five episodes already released, we will only see three new episodes in July. Part of me hopes they will all be longer than the normal hour-long runtime, but that probably won’t be the case. I don’t know how they are going to pack in all the answers and action into so few episodes. But they’ve worked their magic before and I trust Henry Cavill to keep things exceptional until the very end of his turn as the White Wolf.

