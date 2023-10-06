‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

The Wheel of Time is finishing up its second season, which has fans wondering when we can expect a season 3. While a third season was already confirmed, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the next installment in the sprawling fantasy adaptation. Here’s everything we do know so far.

The Wheel of Time season 3 was officially announced over a year ago, on July 21, 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con. We do not have confirmation of how long the season will be, but given the length of the previous two seasons, it will likely be eight episodes. Ciaran Donnelly and Marta Cunningham are both slated to direct a few episodes in the season, with writers Rafe Judkins and Rammy Park returning.

We also do not have a solid release date, but we do know that the third season was filmed back-to-back with the second and meant to take place from April through October. It’s unclear if production was interrupted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but showrunner Rafe Judkins took the opportunity presented by the strike to highlight the amazing writers he worked with on the show.

Obviously with the WGA strike, there’s no promotion from me, so I thought for #WoTWednesday I could highlight one of our amazing writers each week. Starting with episode 102 which was written by the incredible Amanda Kate Shuman. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/21W1Umm17t — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) May 3, 2023

Given the previous two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 and the ongoing strikes, it would not be a surprise if fans have to wait until 2025 for season 3.

According to Rafe Judkins, season 3 will adapt the fourth and longest book of the series, The Shadow Rising. Like the previous books, it follows multiple protagonists, with Perrin Aybara being the character whose perspective we get the most (28.339% of the whole book), followed by Rand al’Thor (21.589% of the book), and Elayne Trakand (14.423% of the book).

Of the main cast, the following are confirmed to be returning for the next season:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

In addition, the following supporting cast members have been confirmed to return:

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Taylor Napier as Maksim, and Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]