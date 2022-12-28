Everything We Know About ‘The Way of the Househusband’ Season 2

The most popular anime series tend to be on the (relatively) serious and intense side. Most of the popular anime we watch isn’t remotely grounded. However, sometimes a chill slice of life is what you need, and The Way of the Househusband is a delight to watch. It’s for sure one of the best Netflix anime originals and is seemingly faithful to the manga.

Netflix hasn’t promoted season 2 enough, and it’s a shame because more people need to know that a new season is coming out. There may not be a boatload of details out there, but there’s enough to keep us excited. Also, there are cute animals that can talk to each other!

The Way of the Househusband season 2 release date

The first day of a new year isn’t always exciting, but The Way of the Househusband season 2 is dropping on January 1, 2023. So the first day of 2023 will at least give us something fun to indulge in. Right?

The plot

The Way of the Househusband doesn’t have an overarching plot, per se. It’s likely that season 2, part 1 is going to give us more of Tatsu (dubbed by Jonah Scott) being the softest househusband, Mitsu (dubbed by Laura Post) living her best life, and Gin (dubbed by Laura Stahl) being up to no good.

The cast

There’s no doubt that the following individuals will be returning for season 2. Considering that this isn’t an anime that kills people off every season, we can probably expect to hear the same voices:

Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese sub) and Jonah Scott (dub) as Tatsu

Shizuka Itō (Japanese sub) and Laura Post (dub) as Miku

Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese sub) and Andres Paul Ramacho (dub) as Masa

M.A.O Ichimichi (Japanese sub) and Laura Stahl (dub) as Gin

More minor characters will likely make appearances as well, and there are probably going to be some new faces.

What else do you need to know?

Jonah Scott has voiced characters for series like One-Punch Man, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Beastars, Attack on Titan, and more.

The Way of the Househusband manga has published seven volumes and is currently ongoing.

