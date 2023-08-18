This New ‘Walking Dead’ Game Allows Players To Rewrite Character ‘Destinies’

Sound the alarms! We’re going back in time in The Walking Dead universe, but not in the form of another TV spinoff. If you’re a gamer, then get ready to scream because we’re getting a new Walking Dead game: The Walking Dead: Destinies. There have been plenty of games set in the show or comic book universe, including the top-tier offerings from Telltale games. But this upcoming game from GameMill Entertainment is sure to blow your mind with the possibilities it offers.

Here’s everything we know about The Walking Dead: Destinies so far.

What’s the gameplay like in The Walking Dead: Destinies?

The Walking Dead: Destinies is a third-person and choice-based game that allows players to choose their own adventure. Think of it like fan fiction of seasons 1-4. What would have happened if Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) died in “Better Angels” (season 2, episode 12)? You’ll get the opportunity to explore that and other scenarios for your favorite characters.

Does The Walking Dead: Destinies have a release window?

We’re most likely looking at a 2024 or 2025 release! Fingers crossed everything goes as smoothly as possible.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Destinies?

There is a lot to chew on regarding the graphics and the vibes captured in this trailer, including crucial moments for Rick Grimes, like him escaping the hospital in the very first episode. Judging by the trailer, The Walking Dead: Destinies is going to give players many options to change canonical events from seasons 1-4 of The Walking Dead. You will get the opportunity to play as your favorite characters and decide their destinies.

What platforms will The Walking Dead: Destinies be available on?

The Walking Dead: Destinies will be available on Steam, PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: GameMill Entertainment and AMC)

