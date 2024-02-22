Here’s Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2024

Spring is springin’ over at Peacock, with a bunch of fresh new titles hitting the streaming service in March. Next month brings new TV premieres, a slate of ’90s classics, and a handful of franchise favorites—including the Leprechaun franchise, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Recommended Videos

Notable March premieres include Apples Never Fall, the new limited series based on the novel by Big Little Liars author Liane Moriarty; season 21 of Top Chef, featuring 90-minute episodes; and The Valley, the Vanderpump Rules spinoff featuring former VR castmates Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. Fans of The Traitors will be thrilled to know there are more international seasons coming to Peacock in March, including new seasons from Australia and the UK.

Next month’s movie highlights include ’90s faves Death Becomes Her, Reality Bites, and A League of Their Own, as well as the return of the Hunger Games and John Wick franchises. We put our additional recommendations in bold, including some older and more recent classics, and a couple of hidden gems. Keep scrolling for everything coming to Peacock in March 2024.

March 1

9 to 5, 1980

About Last Night, 2014

Alien, 1979

Along Came a Nanny, 2014

American Ultra, 2015*

Aquaman, 2018

Arrival, 2016

At Home in Mitford, 2017

Atonement, 2007

Back to The Future, 1985

Back to The Future II, 1989

Back to The Future III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Booksmart, 2019*

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

The Color of Rain, 2014

Come Play, 2020*

Conan The Barbarian, 2011*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Criminal, 2016

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Daniel Isn’t Real, 2019

Dead Presidents, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, 2012

Dredd, 2012*

Easter Under Wraps, 2022

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, 2004

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fatale, 2020

Flip That Romance, 2019

The Flock, 2008

Follow Your Heart, 2020

Francesca Quinn, P.I., 2019

G.I. Jane, 1997

A Godwink Christmas, 2018

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love, 2019

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love, 2016

Hanna, 2011

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, 2002*

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005*

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix, 2007*

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, 2009*

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010*

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011*

Hellboy, 2019

Home, 2015

Hop, 2011

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015

The Iron Lady, 2012*

It’s a Wonderful Afterlife, 2010

Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012

Josie and The Pussycats, 2001

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Killers, 2010*

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own, 1992*

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

Little Rascals, 1994

Lost in Translation, 2003

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Moonwalkers, 2015

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

News of The World, 2020*

The Next Three Days, 2010*

Over The Hedge, 2006

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, 2022

The Place Beyond The Pines, 2013

The Possession, 2012*

Pretty Woman, 1990

The Prince of Egypt, 1998

Promising Young Woman, 2020*

Ray, 2004

Reality Bites, 1994

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T., 2003*

Snowpiercer, 2014

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love, 2022

Suffragette, 2015

Superbad, 2007

Sweet Carolina, 2021

Transporter 3, 2008*

V For Vendetta, 2006

Vanity Fair, 2004

Vice, 2019

The Way Back, 2020

Wedding Planner Mystery, 2014

Wild Card, 2015*

Working Girl, 1988

March 2

Bee Movie, 2007

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 3

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

March 4

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 5

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

(Warner Bros.)

March 6

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Premonition, 2023

She Said, 2022*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 7

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

March 8

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

March 9

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 11

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 12

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 13

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

(Peacock)

March 14

Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Unlocked, 2017*

March 15

Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)*

Trolls Band Together Sing-Along, 2023*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 16

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC) – Through March 19

March 18

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)*

March 19

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 20

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Violent Night, 2022*

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 21

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

March 22

On Fire, 2023*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 23

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

March 24

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

March 25

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

March 26

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 27

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Tár, 2022*

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 28

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes*

The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes*

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

March 29

Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 30

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 31

Black Christmas, 2006

Good Hair, 2009

Jackie Brown, 1997

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019*

Keeping The Faith, 2000

Silent Night, 2012

(featured image: Universal Pictures / Peacock / Columbia Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]