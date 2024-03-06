The Finale of ‘The Traitor’ Will Soon Reveal Who Wins

The Traitors has been a journey in the reality series’ second season. When it started, the faithfuls were not great at figuring out who among them were traitors and who really were faithfuls. For weeks, they killed themselves off. Now, the end is here.

Recommended Videos

The Traitors, as a concept, is basically the fun of Werewolf or Mafia or whatever game you label this. The idea is that you have murderers—or “traitors,” in this case—and their objective is to covertly “murder” unsuspecting victims without being caught by the survivors. It’s also sort of like Among Us. Season 1 brought in a mix of real people and reality television stars, but season 2 is specifically only reality stars, and it has proven to be a more chaotic season than the first.

Throughout all of season 2, the traitors were on a clear path towards victory, and then the change in the winds put the favor into the hands of the faithfuls. The minute that Dan Gheesling fell, Parvati Shallow was soon after. The last episode, we watched as Phaedra Parks let the faithfuls take her out in the last moment, and now only Kate Chastain remains. And even she may have given herself away while trying to save Parks.

So, when is the finale going to be here to finally give us our answers? The good news is that we don’t have to wait long! March 7 at 9PM ET on Peacock, fans will get to see the final moments of The Traitors, and we will finally know whether or not the remaining faithfuls will figure out Chastain’s treachery. To be fair to Chastain, she didn’t have a choice in the matter, since Parks offered her a spot as a traitor in exchange for staying alive in the game.

Will the traitors turn out successful?

I didn’t have high hopes at the start of the season, mainly because the faithfuls literally just kept getting swayed by everyone else about who the traitors could be. But then as the tides shifted, we got to see a lot more of the faithfuls winning and being strategic in who they were voting off.

We don’t know who Chastain is going to kill off (or if she can), and we don’t know if she’ll get to pick a second surprise traitor to head into the finale. What we do know is that it is down to the wire and it is still, surprisingly, anyone’s game.

So, get ready for your answer on Thursday, March 7 at 9PM ET. We will finally know if the faithfuls are going to win!

(featured image: Peacock)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]