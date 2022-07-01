The ‘# Tickets to the Barbie Movie Please’ Meme Is So Good

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has taken over the internet in the best way. We’re just all obsessed with it and want nothing more than to go and see it right now. The problem there is that the movie is still filming, so sadly, we will have to wait until it is released to fully go feral over Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and the rest of the all-star cast. And while we are excited to see what Gerwig has in store for us with this movie, we also have a new meme that has surfaced to help make the waiting go by faster.

“4 tickets to the Barbie movie, please” pic.twitter.com/PoqYnuuuFt — Solid Liquid (@SoIidLiquid) June 28, 2022

Yup, everyone’s posting pictures of … anyone and everyone as though they’re buying tickets for the Barbie movie. It’s not exclusive to the new Greta Gerwig movie, either. We’ve seen this format time and time again with different movies that are maybe not the “blockbuster” type or movies that you wouldn’t necessarily see huge crowds for but that some of us are very invested in. Doesn’t mean they’re less than, it’s just not an Avengers: Endgame scenario. But if the rise in the “tickets to the Barbie movie” meme has anything to say about it, we might be seeing Barbie beat out Avatar for the most money made ever.

I’m kidding … or am I? I’d love if Barbie became the movie that everyone wanted to talk about and go see, but right now, it’s just fun to explore online because none of us know what this movie is. We’re just all invested in it regardless, and the meme has reached far and wide.

Fans are excited to see the movie and also make jokes about tickets. Because let’s be honest, the men of the Jersey Shore should see the Barbie movie.

4 tickets to the Barbie movie pls pic.twitter.com/Dph2LffyYX — 🌙 (@zoros_bf) June 28, 2022

And you know the ladies of Scream Queens would love it.

"4 tickets to the barbie movie, and make it quick” pic.twitter.com/wDXSipgnYu — hourly ariana (@hourlyagb) June 30, 2022

Roy Kent would be there for his niece and Keeley and, secretly, himself.

"three tickets to the barbie movie please" pic.twitter.com/CkesIhFaKt — maría (@CERSE1LANN1STER) June 29, 2022

“1 ticket to the Barbie movie please” pic.twitter.com/MUs1dXJSnO — Marika Brownlee (@marikaelon) June 29, 2022

Even celebrities have jumped in, like famed drag queens Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, alongside Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza.

four tickets to the Barbie movie please pic.twitter.com/BkAxp2fOGi — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) June 30, 2022

Of course, we had to jump on the bandwagon, too.

"4 tickets to the Barbie movie, please." pic.twitter.com/MoX6GLRnBl — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 30, 2022

But no one quite did it as well as Nerdist.

It’s simple, it’s neat, and it gets us all excited about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, so what’s not to love about it?

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]