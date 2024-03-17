‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Taylor Kitsch’s turn as Ben Edwards in The Terminal List was so well received that the showrunners and Prime Video decided to create an original prequel series based on his character.

Kitsch will reprise his role as CIA operative and former Navy SEAL Ben Edwards from Prime Video’s action thriller series The Terminal List for the spinoff series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, The Terminal List follows US Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt), the only survivor of a botched mission in Syria that left all of his squadmates dead except for one, who he later loses to suicide. As evidence of a conspiracy unravels before his eyes, Reece sets off on a vengeful mission to eradicate the widespread corruption at play.

Edwards is a more complex character onscreen than in the book series, according to The Terminal List author Jack Carr. He is among Reece’s closest allies in the series, and since there’s no way forward for him in the second season (no spoilers), his spinoff will be a prequel.

What is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf about?

Per Deadline, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is set five years before the events of The Terminal List and will center on Kitsch’s Ben Edwards as he moves through his career from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator. The show will apparently pull no punches in its critique of the human cost of warfare.

Who stars in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf?

Kitsch reprises his role as Edwards from The Terminal List, alongside Chris Pratt and newcomer Tom Hopper, who will portray Navy SEAL Raife Hastings.

Luke Hemsworth (Westworld) also joins the cast as volatile CIA contractor Jules Landry.

When does The Terminal List: Dark Wolf release?

At the time of writing, there’s currently no information on a release date for The Terminal List: The Dark Wolf, which began filming in March 2024.

