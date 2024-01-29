Everything We Know About Season 2 of Chris Pratt’s Military Thriller

The Terminal List season 2 is officially on the way. Although production has faced some delays, it is expected to begin shortly.

The Terminal List is a military thriller series based on the book of the same name by Jack Carr. It follows the story of US Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt), who loses the majority of his platoon during a mission gone wrong. Upon returning home, his family is targeted, leading to the realization that the mission’s fate wasn’t a coincidence but part of a broader scheme. As a result, Reece vows vengeance against the long list of conspirators responsible for the loss of his platoon and the attack on his family.

The Amazon series got mixed reviews from critics but made it to number two on the Nielsen Top 10 in the weeks after its premiere. It wasn’t long before Amazon greenlit a second season and announced the development of a prequel series focused on Taylor Kitsch’s character, Ben Edwards. There are rumors that the streamer wants to create a full-fledged Terminal List universe, which is possible considering Carr’s book series encompasses seven books.

Here’s what we know about The Terminal List season 2 so far.

What to expect from The Terminal List season 2

(Amazon Prime Video)

Despite being renewed almost a year ago, The Terminal List season 2 has not yet started filming. Production was delayed due to the Hollywood labor strikes and Pratt’s demanding schedule. However, filming is expected to begin soon. With no production date confirmed, season 2 isn’t expected to arrive until 2025 at the earliest.

As for the cast, Pratt will return in the lead role of Reece. However, given that his character’s revenge mission left very few people alive by season 1’s ending, not many other cast members are expected to return, with the exception of Constance Wu. Given that Wu portrayed the persistent war correspondent, Katie Buranek, her return in season 2 remains a possibility. Additionally, there’s a chance Riley Keough and Arlo Mertz could return as Lauren and Lucy Reece via flashbacks.

It was announced that Tom Hopper is portraying Raife Hastings in the prequel series The Terminal List: Black Wolf. Meanwhile, Hastings is also a major character in Carr’s novel True Believer, which The Terminal List season 2 is based on. However, it has not been confirmed if Hopper will also portray Hastings in the main series.

As mentioned above, The Terminal List season 2’s plot will follow the plot of True Believer. The novel starts with Reece hiding out in Mozambique after fulfilling his revenge mission and becoming one of the most-wanted men in America in the process. However, the U.S. government soon pardons Reece, recruiting him to fight terrorists in Iraq, thus setting him off on a new mission.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

