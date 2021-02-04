The Suicide Squad Movie Synopsis Reveals Task Force X Is Going to the Infamous Corto Maltese

Warner Bros. Pictures has finally released the official synopsis for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and it looks like this time, Task Force X is on a “search and destroy mission.”

According to CBR, this is what we have to look forward to:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

In the comics, Corto Maltese a small island off the coast of South America that has been mentioned in several DC products like the Batman 1989 movie (Vicki Vale takes photos there), Smallville, and even Arrow. It was created by Frank Miller as the site of an American-backed rebellion that Superman is sent to intervene in, in issue 4 of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

It is always in a state of violence, and if the United States is doing shady things, Amanda Waller is never far behind. With Gunn promising a body count in this film, I’m hoping that we can see some really fun action and it lives up those promises.

This will be Gunn’s first film since the controversy surrounding him a few years back when his tweets were weaponized by the alt-right and got him fired fired from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 by Marvel. He was then hired by Warner Bros., and then rehired by Marvel.

The Suicide Squad is a sequel to Suicide Squad in the way that Birds of Prey was, but hopefully Gunn had an easier experience with making this film than David Ayer allegedly did with his cut of the first film—not to mention, unlike his predecessor, this film will be allowed an R rating, which will probably serve it even better with the fact it will be released with a simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release on Aug. 6.

I have no doubt that The Suicide Squad is going to be an interesting film to watch, and as a fan of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, I’m excited to see her not only in Gunn’s hands, but also rocking her trademark red and black colors.

About time.

