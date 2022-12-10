The Sports World Mourns the Sudden Death of Journalist Grant Wahl During Qatar World Cup

Prominent and well-respected sports journalist Grant Wahl died yesterday in Qatar while covering the World Cup. His sudden passing sparked an outpouring of grief, shock, and dismay from journalists and across the world of sports.

According to reports from CNN, he collapsed suddenly while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match. He “fell ill” and after being treated, was transferred to Hamad General Hospital.

Keir Radnedge, a columnist at World Soccer Magazine described Wahl’s collapse:

“This was towards the end of extra time in the match. Suddenly, colleagues up to my left started shouting for medical assistance. Obviously, someone had collapsed. Because the chairs are freestanding, people were able to move the chairs, so it’s possible to create a little bit of space around him.”

However, the circumstances around his death are not clear. Wahl had described symptoms that he thought were bronchitis a few days earlier on his podcast “Futbol with Grant Wahl” but that he had taken some cough syrup and ibuprofen given to him by the medical clinic and was beginning to feel better.

Wahl recently made headlines when he reported that he was detained and refused entry to a World Cup match because he was wearing a proud rainbow heart shirt supporting LGBTQ rights. The entire tournament has been questioned for choosing Qatar as the location because of its harsh anti-LGBTQ laws. It does not recognize gay marriage and homosexual sex is actually illegal with the punishment ranging from 3 years in prison to potentially capital punishment if the men involved are Muslim and Sharia law is invoked. Many people were furious that Qatar was chosen to be the home of the 2022 World Cup tournament at all.

Wahl wore his shirt in protest of Qatar’s laws and stated that he intended to continue wearing it.

Because of the timing and sudden nature of his death, many on Twitter consider it highly suspicious.

Absolutely bone chilling stuff



Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today



His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

I’ll wait to pass judgement but Grant Wahl was reporting on the ugly side of the World Cup in Qatar and has mysteriously passed away while there. That is far too suspicious.



Thoughts to his family. Just terrible. — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) December 10, 2022

Wahl was much beloved by his readers and fellow journalists who praised both his writing and his kindness. Many across the globe are shattered by his passing.

Sports illustrated fired him for challenging their pay cuts during the pandemic.



He ran to unseat FIFA’s president.



He challenged human rights abuses in Qatar.



RIP Grant Wahl, who’s career was as much about great reporting as it was about speaking truth to abusive power. — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was a legendary soccer writer and so much more. Don't forget he wrote THE story on Ohio high school junior LeBron James that landed him on the cover of SI in 2002 as "The Chosen One."https://t.co/5Ej9B6PWQ8 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2022

If you're not both an American AND a fan of the beautiful game, it might be extremely hard to understand Grant Wahl's meaning to the community of folks who are, and honestly I'm sort of at a loss to articulate it.



This is utterly shattering. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 10, 2022

I am at a loss for words…. Grant Wahl was more than just *THE* soccer guy….. he was extremely kind and welcoming to everyone in the soccer world and most importantly- he was brave and when people didn’t have a voice he raised his for them. — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) December 10, 2022

The Official US Soccer Twitter Account Tweeted that “The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”

Hopefully the cause of death will be released soon and any possible foul play can be investigated.

(Via CNN/Image: Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

