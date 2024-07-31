Please Let Love Win in Episode 7 of ‘The Secret of Us’

Getting back together with exes is generally a bad idea, but The Secret of Us is proving otherwise. Maybe we can make an exception for our favorite couple, Lada and Earn.

Their longing has been unbearable to watch, and we’ve been rooting for them to get back together. Lada, for the longest time, has been lying about moving on. If she’s moved on, as Bow puts it, then she “moved on in a circle.” We’re glad that’s the case because Lada eventually came clean about her feelings for Earn.

This is just the start for Earn and Lada, because a bigger challenge is coming their way. The Secret of Us episode six is coming out on August 6, 2024, on Netflix.

A struggle for acceptance

Lada’s mother proposed that she would treat Earn’s mother for free only if Earn left Lada. In the eyes of Lada’s mother, being in a relationship with another girl is a “flaw.”

The Secret of Us has always been an angsty story with overblown drama. But nothing’s more realistic in this drama than seeing Lada struggle for her mother’s acceptance. Rejection by a homophobic parent is unfortunately common. What makes Lada’s situation worse is that her own mother sabotaged her with the announcement of an arranged marriage on live television.

It’s the break-up demand trope taken to new homophobic heights.

Love watching The Secret Of Us when I'm having a bad day cuz no matter what kind of day I'm having Earn having a worse one

In many ways, Lada is the perfect daughter. She’s intelligent, successful, and dutiful. She even decided to become a doctor to relieve her mother of work in their family hospital. With all that said, becoming the perfect child doesn’t matter if you have parents who will never be satisfied.

This is heartbreaking because we’ve all witnessed Lada’s pain. She emotionally shut down and drowned herself in drinks for a long time. To learn that her mother orchestrated all of the events that caused Lada to be miserable is a punch to the gut. If there’s any consolation to this, it’s that Lada’s father supports her choices.

Earn is also willing to fight for the relationship, and that’s what matters. We’re all rooting for their love to win, because none of us can bear to see either Earn or Lada cry anymore.

