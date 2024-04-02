‘The Rookie’ Hits 100 Episodes in Its Sixth Season

If Nathan Fillion stars in a television series, people will watch it. Unless that series is Firefly, but I digress. The former Castle actor currently stars in ABC’s The Rookie as John Nolan, a 45-year-old divorced dad from Pennsylvania who moved to Los Angeles to join the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The series was inspired by the LAPD’s unusual habit of accepting new officers over the age of 37. The Rookie began as a fish-out-of-water dramedy with the framework of your standard police procedural. The series became a runaway success and is now in its sixth season.

When does episode 5 of season 6 premiere?

Episode 5, titled “The Vow”, premieres Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 9 PM EST. The episode synopsis reads: “When a toddler is found at the scene of a crime, John and Bailey must decide whether to let the child go to a shelter for the night or care for her themselves. Meanwhile, when someone from his past returns, Tim disappears and leaves Lucy in the dark.”

The Rookie just marked its 100th episode, a milestone for any series, especially in today’s streamer-dominated climate. Fillion told The Hollywood Reporter,

“I think what keeps people coming back is the time they spend with these characters, … Anytime you throw two different characters in a squad car together, you know you’re going to get different dynamics, and people are tuning in to that.”

When asked about the series’ legacy, Fillion said, “One of the worst nightmares for a television actor would be to be forgotten. I would hope the legacy is it turns out to be one of those classic TV shows that people always think about when they think about cop shows, something they think about when they think about a reset. I want it to become, not iconic, but culturally embedded. If legacy means it has to end first, I hope our legacy doesn’t come for a while yet.”

The Rookie airs Tuesdays on ABC, and on Hulu the next day.

(featured image: ABC)

