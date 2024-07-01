The Internet Agrees: The President Should Be 45 Years Old and Hot

The president of the United States can run the country starting at the age of 35 years old, so tell me why the two candidates we’re voting for are both … double that. Granted, a 35-year-old probably doesn’t want that responsibility, but we have had a few presidents in their 40s.

The youngest president ever was Theodore Roosevelt, who was 42 when he was sworn in, and then John F. Kennedy became president at 43. Barack Obama was 47, and so on and so forth. Why we’ve now decided that we’re only going to vote for men who could have run for president way back in the ’70s and ’80s, I don’t know.

After the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, people were asking important questions online—mainly why we are to vote between either of these men and why our candidates are as old as the atomic bomb.

So X has taken matters into itsown hands. User Harry Hill stated a fact: “I’m so serious when I say the president of the United States should be 45 years old and HOT AS F***.” The internet took that idea and ran with it. Many were pointing out that is kind of the point of Scandal, and President Fitzgerald Grant III (Tony Goldwyn) nailed it.

Suggestions began pouring in, with plenty of people sharing their top choices for president, including Natasha Lyonne.

Others included their other favorite women like Rachel McAdams (who, unfortunately, can’t be president because she’s Canadian).

My personal pick is Oscar Isaac. 45 years old, beautiful, and I know he’d tell some of the more vocal people in government to sit down and shut up.

I even agree with the idea going around online that Andy Samberg would be a good president!

Look, CM Punk would do a better job.

Nothing but respect for MY President.



(Forget the fact that I'm British, I'd emigrate for him.)

The movie pitches are great

As with all great memes, we also had the movie/television pitches (outside of just Fitz). The description of a hot af 45-year-old had some thinking about Sam Elliot in the movie Roadhouse—and to that point, also Patrick Swayze in Roadhouse.

So basically Sam Elliott in ROADHOUSE

When it comes to fictional presidents, the hottest among them is arguably Bill Pullman in Independence Day. I’d also throw in Harrison Ford as President James Marshall in Air Force One.

If he's not Bill Pullman in Independence Day, I don't want him

Look, given our options, I’d even have The Muppet Movie as a president!

Even funnier are the people ignoring Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (Martin Sheen) on The West Wing to lend their vote to Matthew Santos (Jimmy Smits).

The thing is: In fiction, we have a lot of hot presidents. In actuality, the American people are too afraid of letting the hotties run things. Well, that and currently our two main options are 78 years old and 81 years old.

Unfortunately, when we did have a hot president who was close to 45 years old, we all know what happened. The people just weren’t ready for it.

We already tried that and they killed him

At least we can hope for a future where the president is a hottie?

