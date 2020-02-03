The Only Thing More Embarrassing Than Trump’s Super Bowl Tweet Is All the Republicans Rushing to Defend It

Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs won the first Super Bowl the team had made it to in 50 years. Now, if you’re not familiar with the area, you might be under the impression that Kansas City is located in Kansas. I’ve lived here for three years and I still have friends and family back home occasionally ask me how things are in Kansas. This is made equally confusing because there is a Kansas City, Kansas, and it’s literally right next to Kansas City, Missouri. If you don’t live in the Midwest, getting the two mixed up is an easy mistake to make and not a particularly egregious one. Unless you’re the President of the United States. Then you should know better and if you don’t, you should expect a little public shaming.

Here’s what Donald Trump tweeted following last night’s Chiefs’ win:

No Monday morning quarterbacking can save Donald Trump from the humiliating defeat of his moronic, fumbled #KansasCityKansas tweet. RT for posterity. pic.twitter.com/YJUHC5k4TH — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 3, 2020

The tweet was deleted and replaced with one reading “the great state of Missouri” but the internet screenshots and the internet doesn’t forget. Even worse than the original mistake were the people falling over themselves to defend it.

Dear East coast establishment: Kansas City, Kansas is in Kansas. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 3, 2020

Schlapp there is the chairman of the American Conservative Union and while he may be from Wichita, Kansas, he and his wife live in a $3 million mansion in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington, DC. So his tweet is both hypocritical and also totally irrelevant to the conversation. Yes, Kansas City, Kansas is in Kansas. But the Kansas City Chiefs are located in Missouri. Not that they don’t have tons of fans on both side of the state line, but you don’t have to be “east coast establishment” to recognize that Trump was wrong.

Dear Matt Schlapp, Congratulating Kansas and not Missouri on a Chiefs win is stupid. You’re welcome,

Midwesterners for Minimal Awareness of the Freaking World Around You — JRehling (@JRehling) February 3, 2020

Now that everyone is paying attention to Kansas City, it seems people are confused: We’re from MISSOURI. Check our profile pic – It’s our Missouri-shaped patch. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 3, 2020

Someone ask Trump about Texarkana. — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) February 3, 2020

Mike Pompeo is from Kansas, which his boss can’t find on a map — Rachel McCarthy James (@rmccarthyjames) February 3, 2020

I urge the people of Kansas and Missouri to think about this in November. He doesn’t know who you are. He doesn’t know where you live. He doesn’t know anything about you. pic.twitter.com/cDE7woZXxH — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) February 3, 2020

Again, this isn’t that big of a mistake, especially by Trump tweet standards. But the sycophantic response from his supporters insisting that he was right and the only people who could disagree are coastal elitists who hate the heartland is truly shameful.

We’re six months away from Josh Hawley reluctantly signing on to a Senate GOP bill officially shifting Jackson County, MO to Kansas. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 3, 2020

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” https://t.co/LxFXyyZz42 — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 3, 2020

