‘The Nun 2’ Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast, and More

Much like the supernatural forces its characters battle, The Conjuring universe keeps returning to theaters. And whether or not that’s a good thing is up to you. A sequel to 2018’s The Nun may not be necessary, but will fans skip to the theaters to see The Nun II? Damn right, they will. Not only does the sequel look better than the first film, but it boasts a story and screenplay by horror writer Akela Cooper, who gave us Malignant and M3gan.

What do we know about The Nun II? What is the plot? When can we expect the film to release in theaters? Ask Valak/The Nun (Bonnie Aarons). I’m sure he’ll be able to tell you (just kidding, I’m going to tell you!)

What is The Nun II about?

Valak/The Nun is back to terrorize Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and probably fuck a few people up. We’ll certainly be getting more insight into Valak’s ultimate goals, and fingers crossed The Nun II offers a tiny bit less glamorization of the Catholic church.

Set four years after the ending of the first film, the film follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force Valak, the Nun, at a boarding school in France. – Warner Bros.

Does The Nun II have a release date?

The Nun II will hit theaters on September 8 and VOD sometime after that. Keep an eye out for your local theater listings in September.

Is there a trailer for The Nun II?

There is, and it’s chock-full of classic demonic nun hijinks.

Who is in The Nun II?

Taissa Farmiga is returning to play Sister Irene and the talented Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) is also part of the cast!

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie

Storm Reid

Anna Popplewell as Kate

Bonnie Aarons as Valak / the Nun

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Where to watch The Nun

If you need a refresher or want to watch The Nun for the first time, you can rent (or buy) the film on your app of choice. The Nun is also currently available to stream on Max.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

