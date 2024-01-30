Gabriel Basso Is Ready to Answer the Call Again in ‘Night Agent’ Season 2

It’s always a fun surprise when a sleeper show like Night Agent winds up being an unstoppable hit. The Netflix spy thriller/drama premiered on March 23, 2023, and it quickly climbed the charts to become the most-watched show on the streamer for the entire year.

t was renewed for a second season just six days into its run, and now everyone wants to know when to expect more of our new favorite FBI agent Peter Sutherland.

What’s The Night Agent about?

The Night Agent was created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield) based on a book by Matthew Quirk. The action centers around a young FBI agent named Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) whose job as a night agent is to babysit a phone that never rings in the bowels of the White House. Then, one night … the phone rings. Cybersecurity expert Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) is calling the line in a panic, and soon the pair are spun off into a fast-paced adventure to uncover a terrorist conspiracy and save the life of President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett).

At the end of season 1, Sutherland is officially promoted to Night Action, a top secret program controlled by the president and deployed only when the other intelligence agencies fail. Sutherland says goodbye to Larkin, who has moved into the “love interest” category by then, and it’s unclear whether we’ll see them get together anytime soon. Showrunner Ryan told Tudum by Netflix that the relationship between Sutherland and Larkin is “one of the big questions” they hope to answer in the next season.

“What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas.”

What can we expect from season 2?

Basso and Buchanan have both signed on for ten more episodes in the next season, as has Hong Chau, who played disgraced chief of staff Diane Farr. There are some exciting additions to the cast, including Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears (The Flash), Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Louis Herthum (The Peripheral) and Berto Colon (Power Book 2: Ghost). Amanda Warren (The Leftovers) will also star as Catherine Weaver, a tough Night Action agent who trains Sutherland and other new recruits to the program.

It’s too soon to know details of the plot, especially since the original novel was a standalone book and not the first of a series. Still, Ryan seems excited to take the exciting spy thriller to new places in the next 10 episodes. The show creator told Netflix, “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

With a cast like this one, we can’t wait to see what happens next! The show was originally fast-tracked, but like everything else, it suffered delays due to the union strikes. Now, it looks like we’ll see the next season of The Night Agent sometime in 2024, but we’re not exactly sure when. In the meantime, you can stream the first season on Netflix.

