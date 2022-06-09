The Netflix Geeked Week ‘Stranger Things 4’ Part 2 Trailer Is a THRILL

Stranger Things 4 volume one just kept leaving us on cliffhangers, and now, with only two episodes to come our way with volume two, there are lots of answers we need—one being what in the hell is going to happen to Nancy at the end of this season. (If Vecna touches a hair on the head of Steve Harrington, I’m heading to Hawkins to deal with him myself.) Now, for part of Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022, we’ve got a trailer for the second half of the season!

Where we left off with part one was, … well, an adventure. Steve, Nancy, Robin, and Eddie were in the Upside Down and trying to figure out how to stop Vecna on his own turf, while the teens were back in Hawkins trying to pull them back into the real world. The problem? Vecna began to prey on Nancy and her trauma over losing Barb before she could get back to Hawkins.

In this new trailer, we get a look into what’s to come for the season’s big finale. We can hear Vecna calling out to Eleven as he says, “It is over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can’t stop this now,” and we get a quick glimpse of the rest of the fourth season of Stranger Things. And boy oh boy is there a lot to answer for in these two episodes.

So, Vecna is giving thanks to Eleven, Hopper is fighting his way out, and we still don’t know what’s going to happen to Nancy, so what exactly is going to happen in part two of Stranger Things 4?

What’s to come?!

The teaser is the perfect way to get us excited about the last two episodes of season 4 because we don’t really need more setup. With where part one left off, we are well aware of what lies ahead for our favorites in Hawkins, and with Hopper and Joyce in Russia. Everyone is trying to fight against the Upside Down in their own way, and I hope that in the last two episodes, all three stories converge upon each other and we return to Hawkins to stop Vecna together.

So far, Stranger Things 4 has been my favorite of the series and has me on the edge of my seat, so I can’t wait for the rest of what part two has in store for us. Hopefully it gives us all of our favorites from Hawkins back together again and ALIVE. (Don’t you dare kill anyone, Duffer brothers!!!) Stranger Things 4 volume two is coming to us on July 1, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the Hawkins teens will take on Vecna as we continue to learn more and more about the Upside Down and what’s going on.

