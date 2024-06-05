‘The Mole’ Returns for Another Season of Deception

It’s not The Traitors (what is?!), but The Mole is a satisfying way to scratch a very specific reality show itch. And the Netflix competition series is really stepping things up in season 2.

On The Mole, 12 strangers must work together to complete a series of challenges that add more cash to the ultimate prize pot. There’s just one catch: Someone in the group is actively working to screw things up for everyone else. That person is (dun-dun-dunnn) the Mole! You may remember The Mole as a competition reality series that originally ran on ABC in the 2000s. Netflix revived the series in 2022, and it’s back for a new season this month.

Season 2 of The Mole is upping the stakes of the game with several competitors who have jobs related to solving mysteries and separating fact from fiction. There’s Andy, a forensic accountant; Deanna, a web sleuth (who you might recognize from the Netflix true crime doc Don’t F**k With Cats; Melissa, a poker player; and Sean, a retired undercover cop. Not all of this season’s competitors are professional mystery-solvers, but everyone has a valuable skill set: Muna is a software engineer, Jennifer is a program analyst, and Quaylyn is a bus driver. Obviously, the most unassuming “regular” folks are already earning side-eyes.

Netflix really made us wait for another season of The Mole, but we don’t have much longer now: the first batch of season 2 episodes arrive on June 28.

