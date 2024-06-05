The contestants from season 2 of the Netflix series 'The Mole'
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

‘The Mole’ Returns for Another Season of Deception

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 04:55 pm

It’s not The Traitors (what is?!), but The Mole is a satisfying way to scratch a very specific reality show itch. And the Netflix competition series is really stepping things up in season 2.

Recommended Videos

On The Mole, 12 strangers must work together to complete a series of challenges that add more cash to the ultimate prize pot. There’s just one catch: Someone in the group is actively working to screw things up for everyone else. That person is (dun-dun-dunnn) the Mole! You may remember The Mole as a competition reality series that originally ran on ABC in the 2000s. Netflix revived the series in 2022, and it’s back for a new season this month.

Season 2 of The Mole is upping the stakes of the game with several competitors who have jobs related to solving mysteries and separating fact from fiction. There’s Andy, a forensic accountant; Deanna, a web sleuth (who you might recognize from the Netflix true crime doc Don’t F**k With Cats; Melissa, a poker player; and Sean, a retired undercover cop. Not all of this season’s competitors are professional mystery-solvers, but everyone has a valuable skill set: Muna is a software engineer, Jennifer is a program analyst, and Quaylyn is a bus driver. Obviously, the most unassuming “regular” folks are already earning side-eyes.

Netflix really made us wait for another season of The Mole, but we don’t have much longer now: the first batch of season 2 episodes arrive on June 28.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Category: TV
TV
Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article 23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Category: TV
TV
23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Is Hailey Upton Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’?
Hailey Upton from Chicago PD
Hailey Upton from Chicago PD
Hailey Upton from Chicago PD
Category: TV
TV
Is Hailey Upton Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’?
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Miranda Derrick poses at the 2021 American Music Awards
Category: TV
TV
Miranda Derrick Responds To ‘Dancing for the Devil’ Amid Ongoing Cult Investigation
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article 23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Yakuza Like a Dragon Amazon Prime Video upcoming series featuring Kiryu Kazuma
Category: TV
TV
23 Games Aren’t Enough! ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ Will Be a Live-Action Series!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Is Hailey Upton Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’?
Hailey Upton from Chicago PD
Category: TV
TV
Is Hailey Upton Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’?
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Jun 5, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.