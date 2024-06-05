‘The Traitors’ Just Landed the Biggest Reality TV Traitor for Season 3

Peacock has revealed the 21 reality stars scheming their way to infamy in The Traitors season 3, including one of the biggest traitors in recent reality history.

We could listen to Alan Cumming read the seasonal Taco Bell menu, so who better to reveal the 21 reality stars joining the next season of The Traitors? The only thing more exciting than a new episode of The Traitors is seeing what Alan Cumming is wearing this week, and for the cast-reveal video, our dear host did not disappoint:

And here’s the full cast lineup for The Traitors season 3:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

(The Biggest Loser) Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race) Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

(Survivor) Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

(Selling Sunset) Ciara Miller (Summer House)

(Summer House) Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

(The Real Housewives of New Jersey) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

(Down to Earth with Zac Efron) Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

(The Bachelorette) Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

(British Royal) Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

(Professional Wrestler) Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

(Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island) Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

(Actor & Model) Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

(Vanderpump Rules) Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

(Survivor) Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Of course, the most notable name on that list is Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules—a major traitor in his own right, having cheated on his longtime partner and co-star Ariana Madix with their friend and fellow cast member Rachel Leviss. This isn’t Sandoval’s first reality competition mixer; he previously flopped his way through Special Forces, but maybe his conniving nature will serve him better on The Traitors.

There are some other interesting names on this list, including Sam Asghari (a.k.a. the former Mr. Britney Spears), Wells Adams from Bachelor in Paradise, drag superstar Bob the Drag Queen (already my top pick), and Real Housewives of New York‘s Dorinda Medley.

Peacock has yet to reveal the premiere date for The Traitors season 3, teasing only that it’s “coming soon.” Season 2 premiered in January 2024 and wrapped up in March, but with the full cast of season 3 revealed, it seems like the next installment is arriving sooner than expected.

