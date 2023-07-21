‘The Marvels’ Trailer Reveals Where Ms. Marvel’s Second Bangle Is and We Have Questions

The Marvels‘ official trailer dropped on July 21 and seemingly confirmed what happened to the second bangle in Ms. Marvel. In Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) got her powers through a bangle that she inherited from her great-grandmother. While it was initially believed that the bangle gave her powers, it was later revealed that the bangle actually activated her mutant genes and powers. Meanwhile, the history of the bangle was also unraveled as Kamala learned of her great-grandmother’s history and the ClanDestines.

The ClanDestines are a group of superhuman beings from the Noor dimension, who ended up exiled from their home and trapped on Earth. However, in the mid-1900s, they got wind of a pair of powerful bangles hidden in the Temple of the Ten Rings that could allow them to return home. At the temple, which was destroyed by the British Army, the ClanDestines found only one of the bangles. It was then hidden by Kamala’s grandmother and passed down her family to Kamala, causing the ClanDestines to attempt to retrieve it from her in the present day.

Much mystery still surrounds the bangles, including the location of the second one and why they were in a temple connected to Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) Ten Rings. Many fans theorized that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has bigger plans for the bangles, and The Marvels seems to confirm this.

The Marvels‘ villain has Ms. Marvel‘s other bangle

The latest trailer for The Marvels seems to confirm that the film’s main villain, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), has the second bangle referenced in Ms. Marvel. Viewers speculated this might be the case after spotting a bangle on her wrist in earlier teasers and promos, but it also easily could’ve been a piece of Kree technology, considering Dar-Benn is a Kree Revolutionary. However, the trailer leaves little doubt that this is, indeed, the second bangle. It looks exactly like Kamala’s bangle, glows with the same colors, and may even be linked to Kamala’s bangle and what is allowing Dar-Benn to interfere with and entangle the powers of The Marvels.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that this is the second bangle the ClanDestines were seeking, it sure seems to be. What are the odds that another powerful bangle completely unrelated to Kamala’s is just floating around the MCU and aiding the major villain in The Marvels? If it is the second bangle, it is quite exciting, but also raises a lot of questions.

What do the bangles mean for the MCU?

Having the second bangle in The Marvels raises a lot of questions, including how the bangles work. In Ms. Marvel, it was established that the bangles functioned by manipulating energy from the Noor dimension. Hence, it seemed like only the ClanDestines, or ClanDestine-descended mutants like Kamala, could use the bangles. So, it’s unclear how Dar-Benn is seemingly able to access and utilize the power of the bangles while being Kree. Additionally, it makes one wonder how the second bangle ended up outside of Earth and in the grasp of an alien species and question the origins and uses of the bangle.

It also will remind viewers of a moment in Ms. Marvel when Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) finds the bangle buried in the rubble of the temple. It is actually still on the wrist of a deceased individual, and she has to pull the bangle off of them. However, viewers will notice that the arm she pulls the bangle from has blue skin, as most of the Kree do. Is it a coincidence, or was Marvel teasing that the Kree were connected to the bangles all along? That still doesn’t explain what they wanted with the bangles, but it does suggest that there might be other uses and purposes for the bangle and that it doesn’t just serve the ClanDestines.

Meanwhile, it also raises questions about Marvel’s plans for the bangles in the future. They are a pair of very powerful artifacts that seem to be coveted by a few different groups of people. Additionally, their hiding place in the temple seems to tease a connection to the Ten Rings. In the comics, the Ten Rings were created by an alien race, but in the MCU, their origins are elusive. Hence, some theorize that the bangles and Ten Rings come from the same source and might even be connected to Phastos’ (Brian Tyree Henry) technology in Eternals. It’s been hard to see how the recent Phases of the MCU have been linked, but maybe these artifacts are what is connecting these various movies and heroes.

If these artifacts are all connected and come from the same source, perhaps the MCU is setting them up to be the equivalent of the Infinity Stones. They all seem to be powerful, so what would happen if they were used in conjunction? While it would be odd for the MCU to craft a story so close to the Infinity Stones plot, it does seem like these artifacts are being set up to play a bigger role in the universe in the future.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

