When To Expect the Premiere of ‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three’

Viewers who have been enjoying the animated adaptation of DC Comics’ storyline Crisis on Infinite Earths are anxious to know when Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will arrive.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One was released on January 9, marking the eighth installment in DC’s Tomorrowverse. Over the years, DC has built up quite a collection of animated films, which comprise multiple universes and continuities. The Tomorrorverse is one of the newest continuities, as it is the successor to the old DC Animated Universe (DCAMU). The new universe was established in 2020 with Superman: Man of the Tomorrow. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths was quite an exciting addition to the shared universe as it marked a major crossover event, with Monitor (Jonathan Adams) recruiting heroes across the multiverse to combat a major threat.

The sequel, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two, premiered on April 23, 2024. It follows the heroes as they begin to question Monitor’s past and are confronted by an extremely powerful army of shadow demons. Now, viewers are awaiting the final part of the major crossover film.

When does Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three come out?

Unfortunately, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three does not yet have an official release date. However, it is confirmed it will be released sometime in 2024. There was a gap of about three months between the first two films. If the latest film follows the pattern of the previous two, it could arrive as early as August 2024.

In addition to concluding the multiversal adventure, there are a few other reasons the movie is so important to fans. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three includes the final performance of Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy first voiced Batman in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992 and would reprise the role dozens of times throughout his career, bringing the Caped Crusader to life across multiple DC universes. He recorded his part for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three before his passing in 2022, and the movie’s release is likely to serve as a touching tribute to the legendary voice actor.

Additionally, the film will also include Mark Hamill’s final performance as The Joker. Hamill has been voicing the Joker since 1992 and has come to be considered as one of the character’s best actors. However, he recently announced he was retiring from the role. As such, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will close out the careers of two iconic figures in DC’s animated world, as well as wrap up the latest animated crossover event. Fortunately, viewers can rest assured that the movie should be arriving in just a few months.

